Varun Dhawan's recent farmland acquisition appears to have gone beyond a simple investment. The actor has taken to social media to raise a concern that has been occupying his thoughts since visiting the property — the declining nutrient content in agricultural soil, an issue he says was flagged to him directly by farmers on the ground.

Varun Dhawan says this issue is costing him sleepless nights — and he’s asking for help

In his post, Dhawan opened up about what he learned during his visit and, notably, turned to his followers for answers rather than offering any of his own. "When I visited my farm, the farmers told me that today's soil lacks natural nutrients that used to be present before. The seeds are also devoid of those nutrients - zinc, magnesium. The chemicals are affecting all it. But sadly, that is what we are consuming, everyone is consuming, and it is very worrisome. It has been giving me sleepless nights, and I just wanted to know from people who are into farming and produce - what is the solution. What is the way to combat this?" he shared.

The actor's remarks touch on a concern that agricultural experts have flagged for years — the depletion of micronutrients such as zinc and magnesium in farmland, often linked to intensive cultivation practices and prolonged chemical input use. The knock-on effect, as Dhawan points out, extends to the nutritional value of the produce that eventually reaches consumers.

This isn't the first time the actor has spoken about his new venture. He had earlier shared glimpses from the farmland along with a note reflecting his enthusiasm for taking up "kheti," suggesting a genuine interest in the process rather than a passing one.

What sets this particular post apart is its framing. Rather than positioning himself as an authority on the subject, Dhawan has explicitly sought input from those with hands-on experience in farming and produce cultivation — an approach that invites practical responses from the farming community.

Whether the conversation leads to actionable takeaways remains to be seen, but Dhawan's post has placed a widely discussed agricultural concern in front of a considerably larger audience than it usually reaches.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan calls Hanuman Ansh “something divine,” urges audiences to watch it in theatres: “I highly recommend this film to everyone”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.