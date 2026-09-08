Varun Dhawan praises Hanuman Ansh after watching it with his mother, calling the film ‘something divine’ and urging audiences to watch it in theatres.

Varun Dhawan calls Hanuman Ansh “something divine,” urges audiences to watch it in theatres: “I highly recommend this film to everyone”

Varun Dhawan has extended his support for Hanuman Ansh, the Hindi devotional biographical drama that has emerged as one of this year's surprise box-office successes. In a now-deleted Instagram Story video, the actor urged audiences to watch the film in theatres and shared his own experience of watching it with his mother.

Varun Dhawan calls Hanuman Ansh “something divine,” urges audiences to watch it in theatres: “I highly recommend this film to everyone”

Varun began the video by encouraging viewers to watch the film with their families and friends. He said, “Namashkar! Kaise Hai aap sab log? Main video ke madhyam se aap sab ko bolna chahta hoon ke please jaaiye theaters mein and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom. It was an amazing experience.”

The actor further recommended the film to different age groups, adding, “Apne maata pita ko le kar jaiye, apne baccho ko le kar jaiye, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone.”

Varun Dhawan says Hanuman Ansh has a personal connection

Varun also clarified that the film's team did not prompt his video. “Kisi ne mujhe bola nahin hai ye (video) banana ke liye. Kisi ka phone-vone nahi aaya hai... I just wanted to do this,” he said.

Speaking about his personal connection with Lord Hanuman, Varun said, “Bachpan se mera ek connection raha hai Hanuman ji ke sath but this is something else.”

The actor went on to describe his experience of watching the film in spiritual terms. “Ye dekhiye, ye bahot hi purely bani hui film hain... I wouldn't even call it a film, it's something divine. Aap jaa kar dekhiye aur experience ki jiye. Jai Sita Ram,” he said.

Hanuman Ansh emerges as a box-office surprise

Written and directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the early life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The film follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who begins a spiritual journey after losing his mother. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the central role, with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Anil Rastogi also featuring in the cast.

The film was released on August 7, 2026.

Also Read: Trade experts talk about Hanuman Ansh’s HISTORIC run: “Abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. Even Rs. 300 cr or Rs. 400 cr lifetime can’t be ruled out…it can collect more in Week 6 than Week 5”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.