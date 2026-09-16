The makers of Main Na Raha Mera have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming romantic musical, offering a first look at the relationship between Adhyayan Suman and debutant Divita Rai. The teaser comes after the release of the film’s motion poster and introduces a love story shaped by romance, heartbreak and the conflict between love and ego.

Main Na Raha Mera Teaser: Adhyayan Suman headlines an intense love story set against the mountains with Divita Rai

Set against expansive mountain landscapes, the teaser features a combination of motorcycle sequences and intimate moments between the lead characters. Snow-covered locations, celebrations and emotional confrontations form part of the visual narrative, hinting at a relationship that moves through different stages before arriving at a point of separation and unresolved longing.

At the centre of the story is the question, “Kya guroor ishq se bada ho sakta hai?” The teaser appears to explore the impact of pride on a relationship and the emotional consequences that follow when love and ego come into conflict.

Adhyayan Suman shared, “The teaser gives audiences their first real glimpse into Raj’s world, one torn between unfiltered love and the weight of ego. Main Na Raha Mera explores what happens when pride refuses to let you heal.”

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The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Divita Rai, who was crowned Miss Diva 2022. Speaking about her first acting project, she said, “This film will always be special to me as it marks the beginning of my journey as an actor. Playing such an emotionally layered character pushed me to discover a new side of myself. The experience was challenging, exciting and deeply fulfilling.”

Music forms an important part of Main Na Raha Mera, with the teaser culminating in the title track featuring Arijit Singh’s vocals. Composed by Rahul Nair, the song sets the emotional tone for the film and becomes a key element of the teaser. Adhyayan added, “We envisioned the film as an ode to timeless, melody-driven romance. Rahul Nair’s music is the heartbeat of our story, and this teaser is only a glimpse of the emotional journey ahead.”

Created by Adhyayan Suman and directed by Amit Kasaria, Main Na Raha Mera is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures in association with T-Series. The film features lyrics by Dev Pandey and Athul Dheeraj, with cinematography by Pradeep S. Khanvilkar.

Main Na Raha Mera is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Also Read: Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai’s Main Na Raha Mera first look out, teaser to release on September 16

More Pages: Main Na Raha Mera Box Office Collection

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