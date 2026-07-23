Vaani Kapoor has added her voice to the growing number of celebrities expressing support for students amid the ongoing protests across the country. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, praising the determination and unity displayed by young people while encouraging empathy and meaningful dialogue.

Vaani Kapoor voices support for students protests: “My heart has been with the young people”

In her Instagram note, Vaani reflected on the courage shown by students and expressed her admiration for their efforts. She wrote, "My heart has been with the young people through all of this. Seeing them come together for the future they believe in with such hope, courage and conviction has been deeply moving."

The actress also highlighted the importance of responding to students with compassion and understanding rather than indifference. Continuing her message, she added, "I hope they're met with empathy, understanding and a genuine willingness to listen." Vaani concluded her post with the Indian flag and a white heart emoji, symbolising solidarity, hope and peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)

Her statement comes at a time when student demonstrations have sparked widespread discussions across the country, with several actors and public figures sharing their views on social media. Over the past few days, a number of celebrities have publicly voiced support for students, stressing the need to acknowledge their concerns and engage in constructive conversations.

Vaani's message quickly drew attention online, with many fans praising her for speaking on the issue. Several social media users appreciated the actress for her thoughtful words, describing her post as compassionate and encouraging. Others reshared her message, helping it reach a wider audience as conversations surrounding the protests continued to gain momentum.

Rather than making an elaborate political statement, Vaani chose to focus on the resilience, hope and conviction demonstrated by the students. Her message centred on the importance of empathy, mutual respect and open communication, striking a chord with many followers who believe that listening to young voices is essential.

As the nationwide discussions around the student protests continue, Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post has emerged as another notable celebrity response. By expressing solidarity with students and advocating for compassion and understanding, the actress has contributed to the broader public conversation while reinforcing the call for meaningful engagement with the concerns raised by young people.

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