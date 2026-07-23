Annu Kapoor defends ‘Dudhiya Badan’ remark about Tamannaah Bhatia; says, “People have no issues when cuss words are said in English”

Annu Kapoor has once again defended his controversial “dudhiya badan” remark about Tamannaah Bhatia, saying that the criticism surrounding his statement reflects a larger issue of Indians being “mentally British slaves.” The veteran actor maintained that he never intended to disrespect women and argued that similar expressions in English do not attract the same level of backlash.

Annu Kapoor defends ‘Dudhiya Badan’ remark about Tamannaah Bhatia; says, “People have no issues when cuss words are said in English”

Speaking to Zoom, Annu Kapoor was asked about the criticism he faced after referring to Tamannaah's appearance with the phrase “dudhiya badan.” Standing by his earlier remarks, he said, “People have no issues when cuss words are said in English. It seems to spark controversy when it's said in Hindi. People have no issues with ‘milky body’, but with ‘dudhiya badan’.”

Further explaining his stance, Kapoor said, “We had been slaves to the British for 250 years. On August 15, 1947, we gained only political freedom. We are still British slaves mentally.” According to the actor, the different reactions to English and Hindi expressions highlight a lingering colonial mindset.

When questioned about whether his statement reflected disrespect towards women, Kapoor rejected the allegation. “I would be the last person on this earth to show any disrespect to any man or woman. If there's a traitor, I wouldn't disrespect him. But I would pray that I could murder him,” he said during the interview.

The actor also stated that he would apologise to Tamannaah if she personally felt offended by his remarks. The controversy stems from an appearance Annu Kapoor made last year on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel. While discussing Tamannaah's popular song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, the host mentioned admiring the actress, to which Kapoor responded, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai.”

He went on to say, “Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulaati hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacche achi aur swasth neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichcha hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichcha puri hun.”

Following those remarks, many social media users criticised the actor, with several calling the comments objectifying and inappropriate.

The debate also brought renewed attention to Tamannaah's own response to being referred to as the “milky beauty.” While promoting Odela 2 last year, the actress addressed the label, saying, "You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. If we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us."

Tamannaah's performance in the song Aaj Ki Raat had become an overnight sensation, earning widespread appreciation for her dance performance and the song's energetic composition.

Also Read: Annu Kapoor weighs in on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘last superstar’ remark; says, “Will he be relevant in 2045?”

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