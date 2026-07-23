Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has once again sparked discussion after speaking about the growing trend of singers demanding hefty fees for live performances. During a recent conversation with YouTuber Subhojit Ghosh, the veteran singer criticised what he described as excessive fee demands and revisited his widely discussed disagreement with Neha Kakkar over singers performing at weddings.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes dig at Neha Kakkar’s alleged Rs 1 crore fee demand: “Marketing karo, acche se karo”

When the host mentioned the 2024 reality show incident involving Neha Kakkar, Abhijeet chose not to mention her by name but hinted at the controversy. He said, “Aap toh naam le rahe ho, main toh naam bhi nahi lunga. Kyunki main gaali bhi deta hoon toh publicity hoti hai. Toh main dunga hi nahi. Excellent singer, uski sister bhi excellent singer hai. Lekin, ab kahan hai?”

Referring to reports of singers charging Rs 1 crore for performances, Abhijeet remarked, “1 crore leti hoon. Ab main kaise kahu main 5 crore ya 10 crore ya 50 lakh leta hoon. Yeh bolke market bana na... bacchi thi theek tha phir itni badi ho gayi. Aisi nahi honi chahiye. Marketing karo, acche se karo.” He suggested that publicly discussing such fees creates an artificial market and said promotion should be handled differently.

Speaking about wedding performances, Abhijeet clarified that he has no objection to artists singing at weddings in general. However, he explained that he personally prefers not to perform at such events despite the large payments involved. “People spend a lot of money on weddings. They call whichever singer charges more. But they can't call me. They cannot see me singing at weddings. To hear me, they have to come to my concerts,” he said.

The singer also expressed concern for event organisers, claiming they often bear the burden of expensive demands made by performers and their teams. According to him, organisers end up spending heavily on accommodation, hospitality and other arrangements, resulting in significant financial losses. He said, “Ghar lutt gaye inke. Main kisi ka naam nahi le raha hoon... Woh itna torture organisers par karte hai, aur iss singer ki maa. Ek hota hai, maa aur bhai.”

Abhijeet further added, “Naam nahi lunga, par hota hai ki iska naam kaha pe hai, poster kaha pe hai. Jinn musicians ko main motel main rakhunga, unko bhi hotel main bulaana, khaana laana aur laakho ka bill pay karna. Main aisa rakhta hoon organisers, tera paisa, loss nahi hona chahiye.”

His latest comments revisit the debate that began during Superstar Singer 3 in 2024. At the time, Abhijeet had advised a contestant not to “sell” their art by singing at weddings, saying an artist should not be bought with money. Neha Kakkar had disagreed with his view, arguing that no profession or performance is small, leading to an on-air disagreement. His recent remarks appear to reference that earlier exchange while reiterating his views on performance fees and the financial pressure faced by event organisers.

Also Read : ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ remake artistes on singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s criticism: “He has reasons to…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.