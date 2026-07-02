From elegant black gowns to tailored power suits, these celebrities brought their individual style statements to the spotlight.

The red carpet witnessed a mix of classic glamour, contemporary tailoring and statement silhouettes as several Bollywood celebrities turned heads with their fashion choices. While some opted for timeless black gowns, others experimented with structured tailoring and shimmering embellishments, proving there was no single formula for making an impact. Here's a look at five stars who stood out with their distinctive ensembles.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards Glamour: Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Pooja Hegde, Manushi Chhillar, and Vaani Kapoor serve standout fashion moments

Ananya Panday: Bringing the sparkle

Ananya Panday opted for an embellished black ensemble that shimmered under the lights. The body-hugging outfit featured intricate embellishments and a halter neckline, lending it a glamorous appeal. She paired the look with a wet hairstyle that added a contemporary touch and accessorised with carefully selected jewellery, ensuring the outfit remained the highlight of her overall styling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)



Sharvari: A tailored twist on red carpet fashion

Choosing to move away from the conventional evening gown, Sharvari made a statement in a tailored Antonio Marras suit. The structured tartan blazer featured sharp shoulders, peak lapels and sculptural detailing, paired with wide-leg high-waist trousers, a crisp white shirt and a grey checked tie. The label's signature ribbon belt added a subtle pop of colour, while geometric jewellery from Maison Megh, rings from Part Time Saints and black Christian Louboutin pumps completed the ensemble. A sleek bun and soft monochromatic coral makeup added a refined finish to the androgynous look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)



Pooja Hegde: Sequins with understated styling

Pooja Hegde chose a sleeveless maroon gown embellished with shimmering sequins for her red carpet appearance. The body-hugging silhouette was complemented by a clean boat neckline, creating a balanced look. She styled her shoulder-length hair in soft waves with a side part and kept accessories minimal, allowing her radiant makeup and neutral lip colour to add the finishing touches.

Manushi Chhillar: Timeless elegance in black

Manushi Chhillar embraced classic red carpet dressing in a sophisticated black bodycon gown. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit, the outfit balanced elegance with a modern edge. She elevated the monochrome look with a statement necklace and matching rings, while black stilettos completed the ensemble. Keeping the styling polished and refined, Manushi let the sleek silhouette remain the focal point of her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)



Vaani Kapoor: Minimalism meets glamour

Vaani Kapoor opted for a strapless black Georges Hobeika gown that reflected understated elegance. Styled by Pranita Abhi, the actress kept accessories to a minimum, allowing the structured silhouette to take centre stage. Her chestnut waves, worn loose, added movement and softness to the look, creating a glamorous yet effortless red carpet appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons and Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities win big

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