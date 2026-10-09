The trailer of Tum Mere Ho has been released, offering a glimpse into a story centred on love, heartbreak, passion and action. The film marks Gurmeet Choudhary’s first project as a producer under his home production banner, Deb Guru Films, in collaboration with Reva Creative House. It also marks Isha Malviya’s debut in Bollywood.

Tum Mere Ho Trailer Out: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya unveils a story of love and heartbreak

The trailer introduces viewers to a world of romance and intense emotions, featuring expansive visuals, dramatic sequences and a narrative that explores different aspects of relationships. Gurmeet takes on a character with shades of romance, action and emotional conflict, while Isha steps into Hindi cinema with the film.

Gurmeet brings an intense approach to the romantic portions and action sequences, while Isha adds a fresh presence to the story. The chemistry between the two actors forms an important part of the trailer, which hints at a journey shaped by love and heartbreak.

Talking about the film and his decision to turn producer for the first time, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Tum Mere Ho is extremely special to me because it marks my first journey as a producer and also gave me the opportunity to tell a story that I truly believe in. As an actor, I wanted to explore a character with different shades of romance, emotion and action, and as a producer, I wanted to create a world that feels larger than life while still being emotionally relatable. I’m really excited for audiences to finally see the trailer and experience the world we have created.”

Isha Malviya, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, says, “Being a part of Tum Mere Ho has been an incredibly special experience for me. There is so much emotion, love and intensity in the story, and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity like this for my debut. Working with Gurmeet has been wonderful, and I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journey as much as we did while making the film.”

Director Ashish Panda said the team aimed to balance the film’s visual scale with its emotional core. He says, “We wanted to create a film that gives audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience while keeping the emotions at its heart. The story has romance, heartbreak, action and several emotional layers, and we wanted every frame to reflect that scale. Gurmeet and Isha have put in a lot of sincerity and effort into their characters, and I’m really happy with how their journey has shaped up on screen. The trailer is just a glimpse of the world we have created, and there is a lot more waiting for audiences in the film.”

Music is another key element of Tum Mere Ho. The album features artists including Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Asees Kaur, Madhur Sharma, Rashmi Virag Mishra, Azeem Shirazi, Geet Sagar, Mohammad Faiz, Javed Ali, Arjuna Harjai, Vivek Verma, Krish and Uddipan Sharma, among others. The soundtrack is expected to complement the film’s romantic and dramatic moments.

Produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, with Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee as co-producers, Tum Mere Ho is directed by Ashish Panda. The film also features Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover alongside Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya.

The trailer of Tum Mere Ho has been released, offering a glimpse into a story centred on love, heartbreak, passion and action. The film marks Gurmeet Choudhary’s first project as a producer under his home production banner, Deb Guru Films, in collaboration with Reva Creative House. It also marks Isha Malviya’s debut in Bollywood.

The trailer introduces viewers to a world of romance and intense emotions, featuring expansive visuals, dramatic sequences and a narrative that explores different aspects of relationships. Gurmeet takes on a character with shades of romance, action and emotional conflict, while Isha steps into Hindi cinema with the film.

Gurmeet brings an intense approach to the romantic portions and action sequences, while Isha adds a fresh presence to the story. The chemistry between the two actors forms an important part of the trailer, which hints at a journey shaped by love and heartbreak.

Talking about the film and his decision to turn producer for the first time, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Tum Mere Ho is extremely special to me because it marks my first journey as a producer and also gave me the opportunity to tell a story that I truly believe in. As an actor, I wanted to explore a character with different shades of romance, emotion and action, and as a producer, I wanted to create a world that feels larger than life while still being emotionally relatable. I’m really excited for audiences to finally see the trailer and experience the world we have created.”

Isha Malviya, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, says, “Being a part of Tum Mere Ho has been an incredibly special experience for me. There is so much emotion, love and intensity in the story, and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity like this for my debut. Working with Gurmeet has been wonderful, and I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journey as much as we did while making the film.”

Director Ashish Panda said the team aimed to balance the film’s visual scale with its emotional core. He says, “We wanted to create a film that gives audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience while keeping the emotions at its heart. The story has romance, heartbreak, action and several emotional layers, and we wanted every frame to reflect that scale. Gurmeet and Isha have put in a lot of sincerity and effort into their characters, and I’m really happy with how their journey has shaped up on screen. The trailer is just a glimpse of the world we have created, and there is a lot more waiting for audiences in the film.”

Music is another key element of Tum Mere Ho. The album features artists including Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Asees Kaur, Madhur Sharma, Rashmi Virag Mishra, Azeem Shirazi, Geet Sagar, Mohammad Faiz, Javed Ali, Arjuna Harjai, Vivek Verma, Krish and Uddipan Sharma, among others. The soundtrack is expected to complement the film’s romantic and dramatic moments.

Produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, with Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee as co-producers, Tum Mere Ho is directed by Ashish Panda. The film also features Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover alongside Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya.

Also Read : Sanju Rathod brings Marathi track ‘Nakhre’ from Tum Mere Ho featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, out now

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

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