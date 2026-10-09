After national acclaim and its selection as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, Hombale Films expands its global footprint by bringing the Marathi drama Gondhal to international cinema screens.

After Oscar entry, Hombale Films brings acclaimed Marathi film Gondhal to global audiences

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is a Marathi folk-thriller starring an ensemble cast, including Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, and Nishad Bhoir, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Based on a traditional overnight devotional ritual in rural Maharashtra, the film tells a story of faith, human passion, power, and betrayal that aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Ever since its release, Gondhal has won critical acclaim, winning top honors at major film festivals, including the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), and earning love from movie lovers for its storytelling, cultural backdrop, and visual depth. Adding another feather to its cap, the film was recently selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2027 (99th Academy Awards) in the Best International Feature Film category.

Pan-India banner Hombale Films has now officially backed the film to handle its overseas theatrical distribution, ensuring that this project reaches moviegoers worldwide.

Taking to their social media handles, Hombale Films made the announcement along with a poster, writing: “From an award-winning Marathi film to India’s official entry for the Oscars 2027, #Gondhal. We are proud to bring this powerful story to audiences across the globe. Overseas Release by @hombalefilms. SOON IN CINEMAS.”

The production house is behind blockbuster franchises and films such as the KGF, Kantara and Salaar franchise, and Mahavatar Narsimha, while also having internationally distributed Hanuman Ansh.

Looking ahead, the production house has an interesting line-up of films, including Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, Mahavatar Parshuram, Suriya 48, Yeto Ka Naay, and an upcoming collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur celebrates Marathi Film Gondhal as India’s official Oscar entry for 2027; says, “What a moment of pride”

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