The song is currently streaming, while Tum Mere Ho is scheduled to release in theatres on 23rd October.

Sanju Rathod has returned with ‘Nakhre’, a Marathi track featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya. The song combines Rathod’s Marathi sound with an upbeat rhythm and a dance-oriented hookstep, adding a playful element to the track.

Sanju Rathod brings Marathi track ‘Nakhre’ from Tum Mere Ho featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, out now

‘Nakhre’ also brings Sanju Rathod and Isha Malviya together again for a Marathi song. Rathod’s vocals and the track’s rhythm form the core of the song, while the hookstep adds to its dance-friendly appeal.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya feature in the music video and perform to the track’s energetic beats. Their on-screen pairing, along with the hookstep, forms an important part of the song’s presentation.

The song is part of Tum Mere Ho and introduces a Marathi touch to the film’s music. ‘Nakhre’ is now streaming across platforms.

Speaking about the song, Sanju Rathod said, “‘Nakhre’ was a really fun song to be a part of. I enjoyed bringing my Marathi sound to the track and working on a song with such a lively beat. The hookstep makes it even more fun, and I’m really happy with how the song has turned out. I hope people enjoy it.”

Gurmeet Choudhary said, “‘Nakhre’ has a very different energy and it was really fun to shoot for the song. Sanju has brought his Marathi style to the track, which gives it a very fresh feel. Isha and I had a great time shooting it, especially the hookstep, and I’m excited for audiences to see the song.”

Isha Malviya said, “‘Nakhre’ has such a fun and youthful vibe. Reuniting with Sanju for this song was really special, and I loved the Marathi sound of the track. Gurmeet and I had a great time shooting it, especially the hookstep. I’m really happy that the song is finally out and people can enjoy it.”

Also Read : Vishal Mishra and Mithoon’s ‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ gives a glimpse of Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romance in Tum Mere Ho; song out now

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.