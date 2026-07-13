Trade believes that Alpha will collect Rs. 55-60 cr in its lifetime; explains what went wrong, “The basic premise that the Indian Army is bereft of intelligence is something that the smarter audiences have not been able to digest”

Alpha had a decent weekend, but due to negative reports, it dropped more than usual in the weekdays. We spoke to trade experts to understand how much it would collect in the lifetime. It has collected Rs. 41 crores and it remains to be seen if it can cross the Rs. 60 crore mark.

Trade believes that Alpha will collect Rs. 55-60 cr in its lifetime; explains what went wrong, “The basic premise that the Indian Army is bereft of intelligence is something that the smarter audiences have not been able to digest”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The reports are extremely mixed. A lot depends on how it holds from Monday to Thursday. It doesn’t enjoy an open run as Dhamaal 4 will released on Friday. The comic caper belongs to a big franchise and the trailer has found tremendous appreciation. So, it’s going to erode the business of Alpha as well as Welcome To The Jungle in both metros and mass centres.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan agreed, “A normal basic calculation indicates that if a film has collected around Rs. 30 crores in the weekend, then the lifetime collections would be around Rs. 60 crores. However, Dhamaal 4 released this Friday and it has taken over screens. Moreover, some screens are given to Welcome To The Jungle as it continues to do well. So, it should cross Rs. 50-55 crores lifetime.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, predicted, “Hopefully, it’ll collect Rs. 60 crores. In my books, it’s a disappointment.” Girish Johar noted, “Considering its cost and the delays involved, the film is headed for a difficult finish at the box office.”

However, Atul Mohan noted, “The film is not as bad as believed. The film did pick up on Saturday and Sunday. Kolkata was 25% up on Saturday while Sunday was further up by 20%.”

When asked what went wrong with the film, Girish Johar replied, “The basic premise that the Indian Army is bereft of intelligence is something that the smarter audiences have not been able to digest. This is not a mindless film like Welcome To The Jungle or Dhamaal 4. It’s a smart, intelligent film. You can’t serve half-baked stories.”

Taran Adarsh answered, “In the second half, the issue largely for me was that the writing was going nowhere. It was all over. I didn’t like Bobby Deol’s angle.”

He also said, “I felt that Alia Bhatt was a misfit. Agreed that the serum has been in her body and she has superhuman abilities. But somehow, it had to look convincing that she was bashing up so many people.”

Meanwhile, Vishek Chauhan explained, “YRF Spy Universe is a big franchise. It’s just that there are too many such films in the market. There’s no novelty to it and there’s a lot of such content on television in this space. As a result, the excitement drops considerably. Once that happens, the opening is low and that affects the lifetime. A commercial film operates on the opening weekend. If Alpha had a weekend of Rs. 75 crores, toh kahaani kuch aur hoti. And that’s what it was supposed to do. But it ended up doing a weekend of Rs. 30 crores. Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4 released this Friday, this will be followed by The Odyssey. This will further affect its earnings in the coming weeks.”

Taran Adarsh signed off by saying, “Hats off to YRF for putting so much money and effort into every film. They give their best to every film that they undertake. They don’t cut corners. Even in the case of Alpha, the making is superb. The action blocks are mounted on a grand, expensive scale. There’s no compromise and that’s where the production house deserves brownie points. However, the writing was below-the-mark. And that’s where the film fell like a pack of cards.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Alpha’s music composers Rohansh and Abeer are the sons of Jatin-Lalit’s Lalit Pandit

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