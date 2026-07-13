The actress says audience criticism of her on-screen character is the biggest compliment, as the Zee TV drama gears up for another major twist.

Jayati Bhatia opens up on playing the ruthless Sharda on Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile: “It has been one of the most challenging journeys of my career”

Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has continued to keep viewers invested with its dramatic storyline and emotional twists. Headlined by Bharat Ahlawwat as Raghav and Aayushi Khurrana as Reet, the show is currently centred around one of its biggest storylines yet, with Sharda Bua, also known as Shalini Batra, emerging as the mastermind behind the separation of Reet and Raghav after allegedly kidnapping their newborn child.

Jayati Bhatia opens up on playing the ruthless Sharda on Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile: “It has been one of the most challenging journeys of my career”

At the heart of this intense narrative is actress Jayati Bhatia, whose portrayal of the manipulative and calculating Sharda has become one of the show's most talked-about aspects. As the character continues to descend into darker territory, the actress has reflected on the emotional and creative challenges of portraying such a layered negative role for over a year and a half.

Speaking about the experience, Jayati Bhatia said, “Playing Sharda, aka Shalini Batra, for over one and a half years has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling journeys of my career. With every twist in the story, Sharda’s negativity has only grown and staying in that headspace for 12–14 hours a day pushes me as an actor. But the moment I pack up, I make it a point to leave Sharda on the sets and become Jayati again. My co-stars have always understood that Sharda is just a character, so off-screen we’re constantly laughing and enjoying each other’s company. As for the audience, when they get angry with Sharda or criticize her actions, I take it as a compliment because it means they’ve completely accepted me in the role. I never take those reactions personally. Instead, they motivate me to portray Sharda with even more conviction and honesty. For me, that’s the biggest reward of playing a powerful negative character.”

The actress also highlighted the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between her on-screen persona and her real-life self, revealing that she consciously leaves the character behind once the day's shoot comes to an end.

The current storyline has raised the stakes in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. As Reet's baby, Reyansh, unknowingly returns home, Sharda remains determined to prevent a reunion between mother and son. Her latest scheme is expected to further complicate the lives of Reet and Raghav, setting the stage for more suspense and emotional confrontations in the episodes ahead.

With Sharda's actions continuing to drive the narrative forward, viewers can expect more dramatic twists as the mystery surrounding Reyansh unfolds. Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile airs every day at 10:30 pm on Zee TV.

Also Read: Ayushi Khurana opens up about challenges she faced while shooting inside a water tank

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