Social media sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani) has once again set the internet buzzing, this time with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from one of the most glamorous weddings of the year. Sharing a lively reel from an extravagant baraat celebration, Orry left fans intrigued as they tried to figure out the identity of the bride and groom amid the sea of celebrities seen dancing and celebrating.

Orry drops viral wedding reel featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Neeta Ambani, Anant Ambani and Jacqueline Fernandez; fans ask one question – ‘Whose wedding was it?’

The viral video is from the wedding festivities of Rishabh Panchal and Srashti (Soni) Panchal. Known to share close friendships with several Bollywood celebrities and high-profile personalities, Rishabh's wedding turned into a star-studded affair, bringing together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry and beyond.

The highlight of Orry's reel is undoubtedly Janhvi Kapoor, who is seen fully immersed in the celebrations. The actress enthusiastically plays the dhol and joins the baraat with energetic dance moves, adding to the festive atmosphere. Her sister Khushi Kapoor also makes an appearance in the video, while Veer Pahariya is spotted enjoying the celebrations alongside the Kapoor siblings.

The celebrity-packed guest list doesn't end there. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is seen dancing with fellow guests, while members of the Ambani family, including Neeta Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, also feature in the celebrations. Their presence further elevated the grandeur of the wedding, making it one of the most talked-about social gatherings in recent times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)



Orry's reel perfectly captures the vibrant spirit of the baraat, with music, dance and high-energy performances taking centre stage. From candid moments to guests letting their hair down on the dance floor, the video offers fans an inside look at the festivities that unfolded behind closed doors.

Within hours of being shared, the reel began circulating widely across social media platforms, with fans repeatedly watching it to identify every celebrity in attendance. Many users flooded the comments section, expressing surprise at the number of familiar faces spotted in the clip and calling it one of the most glamorous wedding celebrations of the year.

With Bollywood celebrities, members of the Ambani family and several prominent personalities coming together under one roof, Rishabh Panchal and Srashti Panchal's wedding has emerged as one of the season's most high-profile celebrations. Thanks to Orry's viral reel, fans were able to witness the festivities from the front row, making the celebration a major talking point online.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Did Orry take on the cheetah challenge? Here’s what we know!

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