Ameesha Patel shuts down Hardik Pandya romance speculation with sarcastic reply to X user: ” I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend”

Ameesha Patel has responded to social media speculation linking her with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after the two were recently spotted together at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. The actor addressed an X user who suggested that a friendly interaction between her and Hardik hinted at a possible romantic relationship.

Ameesha Patel shuts down Hardik Pandya romance speculation with sarcastic reply to X user: ” I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend”

A video of Ameesha and Hardik surfaced on social media, showing the actor introducing the cricketer to some of her friends. In the clip, Ameesha can be seen placing her hand on Hardik’s shoulder as they smile during the interaction. The seemingly casual moment soon became a topic of discussion online.

Sharing the video, an X user referred to the interaction and wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha reacted to the post through her Instagram Stories. Sharing a screenshot of the X user’s post, she sarcastically dismissed the suggestion that the interaction was romantic and criticised the user for reading too much into the moment.

She wrote, “So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things.”

Ameesha has previously spoken about her views on marriage and relationships. During a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia last year, the actor revealed that she had been in a serious relationship in the past. However, she said her former partner did not support her decision to enter the film industry.

While Ameesha has not ruled out marriage, she has said that she would prefer a partner who respects and supports her professional ambitions. She added, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly.”

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s personal life has also remained in the spotlight. He is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The two were first linked after being spotted together, with speculation surrounding their relationship growing in October 2025. Hardik later made their relationship official on Instagram around his birthday, sharing pictures from a getaway with Mahieka and referring to her as his “11:11 wish”.

Before his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik was married to Natasha Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and announced their separation in 2024. They continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Also Read : Ameesha Patel says celebrating Rs 100 crore hits in 2026 is “a joke”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.