Anil Kapoor marked 25 years of Nayak with a heartfelt note, reflecting on Shivaji Rao, the film’s message and why its themes remain relevant.

25 Years of Nayak: Anil Kapoor says, “The love for your country… Will never be irrelevant” in a heartfelt note

Anil Kapoor is marking 25 years of Nayak: The Real Hero, the 2001 political drama that continues to remain relevant for its portrayal of governance, corruption and an ordinary man stepping into a position of power. On September 7, the actor shared a video montage featuring memorable scenes from the film and reflected on what drew him to the role of Shivaji Rao.

25 Years of Nayak: Anil Kapoor says, “The love for your country… Will never be irrelevant” in a heartfelt note

In his post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “25 years of Nayak. What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister. It was what he chose to do once he got there, to use the power he had to make a difference to the people.”

He further recalled the significance of portraying a character driven by a sense of purpose, adding, “To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a privilege and perhaps that is why Nayak continues to find its way back to people even after 25 years.”

The actor also reflected on the film's central message and why he continues to be proud of being associated with it. “The love for your country, and the desire to do better for its people will never be irrelevant, and I will always be proud to have been a part of such a story,” he wrote.

What is Nayak about?

Directed by S. Shankar, Nayak follows Shivaji Rao, a television cameraman and reporter played by Anil Kapoor. The story begins when Shivaji gets an opportunity to interview Maharashtra Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan, played by Amrish Puri.

During the live interview, Shivaji questions the Chief Minister on issues concerning the state and puts him in a difficult position. In an attempt to counter the reporter's criticism, the Chief Minister challenges Shivaji to take charge as Chief Minister for a day and experience the pressures of running the state.

25 years of Nayak. What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister. It was what he chose to do once he got there, to use the power he had to make a difference to the people. To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a… pic.twitter.com/0kXVFbP9Qr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2026

Shivaji accepts the challenge and uses the opportunity to take several strong decisions against corruption and administrative failures. His actions eventually put him in conflict with powerful political interests, leading to threats against him and his family.

The film also features Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam, Neena Kulkarni and others in pivotal roles. Nayak was released in India on September 7, 2001.

Nayak continues to find relevance

Over the years, Nayak has developed a strong following and is frequently discussed for its political themes and its central idea of an ordinary citizen getting an opportunity to bring about change. The film was a Hindi remake of Shankar's Tamil film Mudhalvan.

Anil Kapoor's latest anniversary post focuses on the values he believes continue to define the film. By highlighting Shivaji Rao's approach to power rather than simply his transformation from a common man to a Chief Minister, the actor revisited the central idea that made the character memorable.

His post also comes amid continued interest in the film, which has remained a reference point in conversations around political cinema and governance even 25 years after its theatrical release.

Also Read: 25 Years of Nayak: 34 CAMERAS for one action scene – The INSANE story behind Anil Kapoor’s mud fight

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.