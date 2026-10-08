Kalki Koechlin’s international film ‘Her Song’ has officially entered the race for the 2027 Academy Awards, marking another international milestone for the actor. The film, which has been making its way through the festival circuit, is now among the films that have qualified for consideration at the Oscars.

From Bollywood to France: Kalki Koechlin heads to Oscars 2027 race with ‘Her Song’

Directed by John M. Keller, ‘Her Song’ follows Olivia, an American writer who travels to her ancestral village in southern France to write about her grandmother. During her stay, she develops an unexpected friendship with a local artist, leading to a situation where the lines between fiction and reality gradually begin to blur.

The film also marks an important first for Koechlin, as it is her first French-language project. For the role, the actor speaks French and also adopts an American accent for her character. Despite her French heritage, Koechlin has never lived in France, making her preparation for the language and the character an important aspect of her performance.

‘Her Song’ is scheduled for a theatrical release in the US, with screenings in Los Angeles from October 16 to 22, followed by a run in New York City from November 6 to 12. The film opened the Cinequest Film Festival and has received positive responses from audiences and critics. Reviews have noted the film’s measured storytelling and Koechlin’s performance, particularly her ability to capture the humour and apprehension present in the script.

The film’s Oscar qualification adds another international chapter to Koechlin’s career. Known for choosing varied roles across Hindi, international and independent cinema, the actor has continued to explore projects that allow her to work across languages and genres.

With ‘Her Song’, Koechlin takes on a French-language role while bringing the film to audiences beyond India, further expanding her body of international work.

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