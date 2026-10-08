When Nana Patekar admitted that he “unofficially” directs his films: “It’s just that my name doesn’t appear in the credits”; veteran also expressed his dislike for The Kapil Sharma Show

The film industry and the audience at large woke up today with the terrible news of the passing away of veteran actor Nana Patekar due to a sudden heart attack. Apart from giving some memorable performances, the late artiste was also known for speaking his mind during interviews. During one such group interview in 2015 for Trade Guide magazine before the release of his film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, involving this writer, Patekar spoke on a lot of things openly.

When Nana Patekar admitted that he “unofficially” directs his films: “It’s just that my name doesn’t appear in the credits”; veteran also expressed his dislike for The Kapil Sharma Show

During the course of the interview, Patekar was asked if he interferes in the direction of his films. He calmly said, “Yes, I interfere a lot (smiles). At times I also scold.”

In fact, when the actor was asked if he would ever direct a film, he honestly said, “I do it a lot unofficially. It’s just that my name doesn’t appear in the credits (laughs). But I will officially direct the third film in the Ab Tak Chhappan franchise. It will be shot in France and Istanbul. They might announce about this immediately.”

During that time, Patekar’s Marathi film Natsamrat (2016) was in the making. Expressing how fulfilling that role is, he said, “I think after this film if I don’t act ever, it won’t make any difference to me as an artist. The role is that great!”

He also pointed out that a lot of actors who previously played that character have passed away. “Shreeram Lagoo, who played the original Natsamrat is still alive (Lagoo passed away four years later in 2019) but whoever played the character after him is not. Satish Dubhashi, Chandrakant Gokhale, Madhusudhan Kolhatkar, Raja Gosavi, to name a few. It is the most gratifying role, which, at the same time, also sucks your blood,” he said.

Later in the same interview, Patekar openly expressed his dislike for The Kapil Sharma Show when he was asked whether he would promote Ab Tak Chhappan 2 on that show. “I will never go to Kapil Sharma’s show to promote my film,” he said. “If my film is supposed to do well after going to that show, it is better that it doesn’t do well. If my film is doing well because of that show, why should I go? I personally don’t like that show. If you need to insult someone to make people laugh, I don’t prefer that.”

Also Read: Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held with full state honours, confirms Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

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