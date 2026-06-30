The teaser of the eagerly awaited sequel, Awarapan 2, has struck an emotional chord with audiences ever since its release yesterday. Bringing back the iconic character Shivam Pandit, the teaser has been met with an overwhelming response, rekindling nostalgia among fans who have waited nearly two decades for the story to continue.

“This means everything”: Emraan Hashmi reacts as Vishesh Bhatt pens emotional note after Awarapan 2 teaser triumph

Amid the immense appreciation pouring in for the teaser, producer Vishesh Bhatt shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on the film’s enduring legacy and thanking everyone who has been a part of its remarkable journey over the last 19 years.

In his emotional note, Vishesh wrote, “CELEBRATING 19 GLORIOUS YEARS OF Awarapan. TODAY WITH THE TEASER LAUNCH OF Awarapan 2. Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new member and it has only become bigger and stronger. My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey - past, present, and future - will always be a part of the Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together. WITH LOVE ~ VISHESH BHATT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Bhatt (@visheshb7)

He accompanied the post with the caption, “For over 19 years I have been celebrating Awarapan. I now know that I'm not the only one.” The message resonated deeply with fans, many of whom have cherished the film since its original release and welcomed the continuation of its story with enthusiasm.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who headlines the franchise, also responded to Vishesh’s post with an equally touching comment. He wrote, “This means everything, Vishesh. Here's to many more chapters together.” His heartfelt response further delighted fans, highlighting the strong bond shared by the team behind the beloved franchise.

The emotional exchange between Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi has only added to the excitement surrounding Awarapan 2. As the teaser continues to trend across social media, anticipation for the film is steadily building, with audiences eager to witness the next chapter of a story that has remained close to their hearts for nearly two decades.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 August 2026.

Also Read : Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit after 19 years

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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