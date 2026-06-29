Producer Vishesh Bhatt has released the teaser of Awarapan 2, marking the 19th anniversary of the original film Awarapan. The teaser marks actor Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit, the character he played in the 2007 cult classic.

Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit after 19 years

The original Awarapan developed a following for its emotional storytelling and soundtrack. The sequel is being positioned as an action drama that continues the franchise’s focus on layered, emotion-driven narratives and music.

The teaser follows Shivam Pandit as a man dealing with grief and loss, narrated in Hashmi’s own voice as the character. It closes on the line, “Is baar yeh Awarapaan khatam hoga, yaa main,” hinting at the character's emotional conflict and the challenges that lie ahead.

The teaser also features a reimagined version of ‘Toh Phir Aao 2.0’, composed by Mithoon with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, revisiting one of the original film’s well-known tracks. The updated version retains the essence of the original song while introducing it to the sequel's narrative.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, with Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi, and Atul Kumar in supporting roles.

Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri to compose music for Awarapan 2, including reimagined versions of ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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