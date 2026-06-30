Siddharth Gupta opens up on the audition that landed him the role of Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: “I just went with instinct”

Siddharth Gupta’s portrayal of Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram has received widespread praise for its grace, composure, and emotional depth. His layered performance offered a fresh interpretation of the revered deity, striking a chord with audiences and making him one of the standout performers in the mythological drama. While viewers admired the ease and conviction he brought to the role, the actor has now revealed that his journey to playing Lord Krishna began simply by trusting his instincts during the audition.

Siddharth Gupta opens up on the audition that landed him the role of Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: “I just went with instinct”

Looking back at the audition process, Siddharth shared, "There were two scenes that I was supposed to perform. I went, I was in the look, and maybe they saw the Krishna in me when I got dressed as Krishna Bhagwan. The first scene I did, and then they didn't let me do the second one. They were like, 'That's it.' So I was thinking, 'Have I done something wrong?' Because I had no referential point. I didn't know how the character was supposed to be played. I just went with instinct."

He further revealed that Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy and his philosophy of "instinct over intellect" have always influenced his approach to acting. Recalling the uncertainty that followed the audition, Siddharth added, "I thought maybe it's either very good or very bad there was no middle ground. They took some time, but then they called." He also disclosed that the scene he auditioned with never made it to the final version of the show. "It wasn't in the movie. It was another scene with Radha and Krishna where they're talking to each other."

Siddharth’s candid account sheds light on the instinctive approach that helped shape one of his most acclaimed performances. His journey to portraying Lord Krishna highlights the value of authenticity and trusting one’s intuition, demonstrating how a single heartfelt audition can become a defining moment in an actor’s career.

Also Read : Siddharth Gupta reflects on 10-year struggle in Mumbai before bagging Krishnavataram: “Every rejection led me here”

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