The Traitors Season 2 Reunion: Krystle; says, “Maine aapne dosti ka badla liya”, Munawar; says, “I Unfollowed Her” and Abhishek; says, “Agar Darta Hota Na Toh Rulake Nahi Bhejta” as old rivalries resurface

The Traitors Season 2 crowned Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana as its winners last week, but the end of the game did not necessarily put all the season’s conflicts to rest. With the reunion episode now streaming, several of the season’s betrayals, disagreements and strained relationships have come back into focus, with contestants addressing unresolved issues and revisiting key moments from the show.

The Traitors Season 2 Reunion: Krystle; says, “Maine aapne dosti ka badla liya”, Munawar; says, “I Unfollowed Her” and Abhishek; says, “Agar Darta Hota Na Toh Rulake Nahi Bhejta” as old rivalries resurface

The reunion saw Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan revisit their differences, while Krystle opened up about her decision to recruit Rida as a fellow Traitor. Soundous Moufakir also discussed what she was told about her murder after leaving the game. Meanwhile, Karan Johar questioned Mallika Sherawat about her controversial comment involving Rhea Chakraborty.

The controversy surrounding Munawar’s elimination was discussed once again, with Abhishek addressing the “surgical strike”, the alleged herd mentality and the claims that Munawar was pushed under the bus.

Abhishek said, “Pura ekdum aisa controversy ban gaya tha ki I pushed Munawar under the bus aur herd mentality ban gaya; yeh saari cheezeine hogayi thi. Dekho pehla hi din, kisi na kisi, sab har, apni insaan apni jaan bachane jata hai no one obviously wants to go on day one toh jab sabka naam aaaraha tha hawa mai and jo surgical strike ka naam aaya tha, woh bhi Harman bhai ke muh se aaya tha ki surgical strike humne kara”

Munawar, meanwhile, spoke about the votes that affected him the most, his fallout with Rida and his views on Abhishek’s gameplay. He said, “The reason I’m crying, woh reason hai ki yeh dono (Harman and Rida) ka vote mujhe bohot hurt kiya tha. When I saw the episode, main yeh bachkani harkat nai kar raha, but I don’t want her (Rida) in my life; I don’t want to see her face. I unfollowed her, removed her.”

Discussing Abhishek’s approach to the game, Munawar added, “As a innocent, woh front pe bhi khel raha tha. Mai nai bol raha hu ki woh dar ke khel raha tha, but woh merese dar raha tha, aur yeh merko acha laga.” Abhishek responded to the claim, saying, “Agar darta hota na toh rulake nahi bhejta.”

Krystle and Abhishek also revisited their own face-off. Krystle explained that eliminating Abhishek was her way of taking “badla”. She said, “Aap bol rahe ho na ki, ek palace main ya toh Abhishek Malhan reh sakta hai ya toh Munawar Faruqui, so that is insecurity!” She further said, “Maine aapne dosti ka badla liya”

Karan Johar also questioned Mallika about her “comeback” remark concerning Rhea Chakraborty. Addressing whether the comment crossed a line, Mallika said, “So Karan, I did go after that and apologise to her; it's not that I didn’t apologise, of course I did, and it's there in the episode, and after that we got along really well”

Soundous opened up about what she was told regarding her murder after the game and how it affected her relationship with Krystle. She said, “Jab mai bahar aayi thi aur maine pucha ki kisne mujhe maara hai, Shahneel told me that actually Krystle killed you, I didn’t speak to Krystle at all for like four months, and I really developed that relationship like nafrrat hua tha, that I didn’t want to talk to her, I couldn’t even look at her.”

Rida’s transition from a Traitor hunter to a recruited Traitor was also discussed. When asked about Rida’s gameplay as her co-Traitor, Krystle simply responded, “Horrible!” She explained that she had recruited Rida with the intention of using her to protect her own cover and carry out certain moves.

Krystle said, “First day, she has gone and said ki Krystle is just not an asset to the traitors because she thought she can do it. I let her do the secret task on her own. Maine jaanke nai kiya woh task kyunki main dikhana chahati thi aur maine blackmail kyun kiya hai, taki I can make her do my dirty work. Toh unhone kiya; pehle din woh bohot khush thi, second day onwards she flipped. I was doing it for 7 days, toh maine unko issi liye recruit kiya ki woh mere gande kaam kare aur phir main unko under the bus throw karu.”

Also Read : Mallika Sherawat reveals her sex appeal ranking of The Traitors Season 2 Men, puts Munawar Faruqui last

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