Helen shares Salim Khan’s health update after she accepts Raj Kapoor lifetime achievement award on his behalf; says, “His health is very good, he is a very strong man”

Helen spoke about her husband and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s health after accepting the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf. The honour was presented to Salim Khan for his contribution to Hindi cinema, with Helen attending the ceremony and receiving the award for him on Wednesday.

Helen shares Salim Khan’s health update after she accepts Raj Kapoor lifetime achievement award on his behalf; says, “His health is very good, he is a very strong man”

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Helen expressed her gratitude for the recognition and said the award was being accepted on behalf of Salim Khan. Highlighting his contribution to Indian cinema, she said, “This award that I am receiving today is on behalf of Salim Saab. You all know who Salim Saab is.”

Helen was also asked about Salim Khan’s reaction after he learned that he had been selected for the honour. Recalling his response, she said that he expressed his gratitude towards the people who have continued to support and love him over the years. “He said, ‘Thank you very much. All who love me, people who love me, trailing him and following him,’” she recalled.

The actress also shared an update about Salim Khan’s health, assuring the media that he is doing well. She said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim Sahab. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man and sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”

Helen and Salim Khan’s professional association dates back several decades. The two first worked together in the 1963 film Kabli Khan, where Helen played the female lead and Salim Khan appeared as the antagonist. Helen had previously recalled in interviews that they barely interacted during the making of the film.

The two later reunited during the making of Don in 1978. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer was written by the Salim-Javed writing duo, while Helen played Kamini and featured in the popular song ‘Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana’. It was reportedly during the making of the film that Helen and Salim Khan became closer.

The couple eventually got married in 1981. At the time, Salim Khan was already married to Salma Khan and had four children. While their relationship initially faced opposition from the family, Helen gradually became an important part of the Khan family over the years.

Also Read : Helen reflects on 250 plus songs with Asha Bhosle; says, “I made history because of her”

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