Ishita Dutta experienced a major case of FOMO as the much-awaited trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion was launched in Goa, with the entire team coming together for the special occasion. While Ishita had been eagerly looking forward to the day, a prior work commitment meant that she could not be a part of the trailer launch in person.

Ishita Dutta misses Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch due to work commitments: “I’m super excited, also sad that I missed it”

Taking to social media, Ishita shared her excitement as well as her disappointment over missing the big moment. Watching pictures and updates from the launch, the actress admitted that she was finding it difficult to believe that she was missing an occasion she had been waiting for so long.

Sharing her feelings, Ishita said, “I have been waiting for this day for so long. I have been so excited. And I cannot believe that I am missing the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, which is happening right now in Goa because I had some other work commitment. And the entire team is there. And I have been seeing the pictures. And major FOMO happening right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

Despite missing the launch, Ishita made sure to celebrate the trailer and the love coming its way. Expressing her happiness over the audience response, she added, “But I am also very happy and very excited because I think the trailer looks fabulous. I am getting so many messages. Thank you guys for loving it. Thank you guys for all the love. And yay! The trailer is out. I'm super excited, also sad that I missed it.”

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: Jaideep Ahlawat says he’s NOT replacing Akshaye Khanna: “Felt NO pressure”; Ajay Devgn reveals why part 3 needed Crime Branch official: “We made the threat bigger”

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