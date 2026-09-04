Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2. The finale saw the two contestants reach the end of the game as Traitors and successfully keep their identities hidden from the other finalists.

The Traitors Season 2 finale: Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerge as winners

The final group included Mallika Sherawat, Sahil Salathia, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana. As the game reached its final stage, trust became central to the contestants’ decisions, eventually leaving Krystle and Rida to make the final call.

The two chose to trust each other and revealed themselves as Traitors, securing the win.

Krystle D’Souza’s journey as an original Traitor

Krystle entered the palace as one of the original Traitors and managed to avoid elimination despite repeated suspicion from the other contestants. Speaking about her strategy, she said, “Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people you genuinely like.”

She added, “Since I was a Traitor from the very beginning, I knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give me away. So I learnt kab bolna hai, kab chup rehna hai, and when to just smile and sit back.”

Reflecting on her ability to survive suspicion, Krystle recalled her comment to Karan Johar, saying, “I even told Karan, ‘Boo ke baad main hi yahaan ki billi hoon,’ and somehow, I kept landing on my feet.”

Rida Tharana’s unexpected turn

Rida started the competition as an Innocent and initially focused on identifying the Traitors. Her game changed after Krystle recruited her, turning her into one of the very contestants she had been trying to expose.

Rida admitted that the change was difficult, particularly because she had formed genuine bonds in the palace. “If someone had told me on Day One that I would end this game as a Traitor, I would have laughed,” she said.

She added, “As a Traitor, I had a clear roadmap to the finale, but the hardest part was dealing with the guilt of playing against people I genuinely cared about.”

Rida summed up her journey by saying, “I walked into the palace as an Innocent, became a Traitor, and walked out a winner. I couldn’t have imagined a more unexpected ending.”

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read: From forgetting Munawar Faruqui’s name to calling herself ‘gadhi’: Shalini Passi’s most hilarious one-liners from The Traitors Season 2

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