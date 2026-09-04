Taapsee Pannu is set to be seen in another physically demanding role with Gandhari, which features several intense action sequences. Adding an international connection to the film’s action is Brahim Chab, who worked as the fight choreographer on Monkey Man. Chab has been involved in designing and choreographing Taapsee’s combat sequences for Gandhari.

Monkey Man choreographer Brahim Chab shares BTS videos with Taapsee Pannu from Gandhari; watch

Known for its raw and intense fight sequences, Monkey Man featured hard-hitting hand-to-hand combat. Chab’s involvement in Gandhari brings a similar focus on detailed action choreography to Taapsee’s character.

Recently, Chab shared behind-the-scenes videos from his action choreography sessions with Taapsee, offering a glimpse into the preparation that went into the film’s combat sequences. The footage shows Taapsee training and performing parts of the physically demanding choreography, highlighting the effort involved in bringing the action to screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahim Fight Design (@brahimfightdesign)

Taapsee has previously taken on several roles that required physical preparation, including Baby and Naam Shabana. However, Gandhari presents her with a different kind of challenge as the action is closely tied to her character’s emotional journey.

In the film, Taapsee plays a mother who sets out to find her kidnapped daughter. Her character is driven by emotions such as desperation and anger, making the action sequences an extension of her circumstances rather than simply physical confrontations.

With Chab bringing his experience from Monkey Man to Gandhari, the film’s action choreography is expected to play an important role in Taapsee’s portrayal. The newly shared BTS footage provides audiences with a closer look at her preparation and the physical work involved in bringing the character and its action sequences to life.

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