The reality star’s candid reactions and unexpected observations became some of the most memorable moments of the latest season.

From forgetting Munawar Faruqui’s name to calling herself ‘gadhi’: Shalini Passi’s most hilarious one-liners from The Traitors Season 2

Shalini Passi has emerged as one of the standout talking points of The Traitors Season 2, with her candid reactions and unfiltered observations frequently becoming highlights of the reality show. While the series is centred on deception, strategy, alliances and betrayals, Shalini’s presence added a distinctly humorous element to the season, with several of her one-liners making their way into conversations online.

From forgetting Munawar Faruqui’s name to calling herself ‘gadhi’: Shalini Passi’s most hilarious one-liners from The Traitors Season 2

Throughout her stint in the palace, Shalini delivered a number of spontaneous moments that showcased her self-aware sense of humour. Whether she was unable to recall Munawar Faruqui’s name, openly embracing being called “delusional” or describing herself as “gadhi”, her comments often stood out amid the intense gameplay.

Here’s a look at some of Shalini Passi’s most memorable one-liners from The Traitors Season 2.

“Muje bahut acha lagta hai reality se dur rehne mein. Mere friends muje delusional bolte hai, I love it”

Shalini’s willingness to embrace her own quirks became apparent early in the show. Rather than rejecting the “delusional” label, she acknowledged it with humour, offering viewers a glimpse into her personality beyond the gameplay.

“80-85% contestants in the palace know me and Man, man, Manya what's his name? Jo comedian hai na, Maanyavar, kya naam hai unka? ”

Her inability to remember Munawar Faruqui’s name became one of her most talked-about moments. The repeated attempts to identify the comedian, along with Munawar’s reaction, turned the exchange into an entertaining highlight.

“Traitors sochte hai main harmless hu, intelligent nahi hu but har situation mein intelligence dikhane ki zarurat nahi hoti”

Shalini also showed that she was observing the game closely. Her comment about being perceived as harmless reflected her understanding that being underestimated could potentially work to her advantage.

“You have to win the war, not the battles”

The statement reflected a more strategic side of Shalini as she focused on the larger game rather than individual confrontations.

“Mereko raatko neend nahi aayi. Mereko raatko vo log ke shaklein dikh rahi hai”

Her reaction to the masked figures associated with the Traitors provided another lighter moment. Shalini’s animated response to the growing paranoia inside the palace added to the humour of the situation.

“Tu gullible hai, aur main gadhi hoon”

The self-deprecating line became another memorable example of Shalini’s distinctive humour and delivery.

“Woh hai hi nahi Dolce, sab jhooth bol rahi hai”

During a conversation involving Mallika Sherawat’s claims about wearing a Dolce dress, Shalini’s disbelief became another entertaining moment from the season.

While The Traitors Season 2 has been driven by its strategy and unpredictable twists, Shalini Passi’s candid personality has provided a different kind of entertainment. Her spontaneous reactions and one-liners have become a memorable part of the season’s conversations.

Also Read: Krystle D’Souza responds to troll criticising her appearance on The Traitors Season 2: “Level up”

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