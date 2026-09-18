The makers celebrate a year since the Netflix series marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut, sharing candid glimpses from behind the camera.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, one of the most talked-about shows of the past year, has completed one year since its release, and the makers have marked the milestone with a special set of never-before-seen pictures.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood turns 1: Red Chillies drops unseen BTS pictures of director Aryan Khan from the sets

Red Chillies Entertainment took the occasion to unveil a series of candid behind-the-scenes photographs of Director Aryan Khan from the sets of the show. The images offer fans a rare, unfiltered look at Aryan in his element, working behind the camera and helming his directorial vision. The anniversary also marks a year since the show gave audiences Ghafoor, a track that had gone on to dominate playlists and social media feeds following the show's release.

According to the makers, the unseen pictures serve as a throwback to the energy and creative process that went into shaping the series, with the excitement around the show reportedly still holding strong among audiences a year later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)



The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an Indian Hindi-language satirical action-comedy drama series created, co-written, and directed by Aryan Khan, marking his directorial debut for Netflix. The show is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and features an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha and Armaan Khera.

The series follows the journey of Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads him to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film directed by Karan Johar. Through the course of the show, Aasmaan navigates several challenges, including Freddy's multi-film contract, interference from Karishma's father Ajay Talvar, a developing romantic track, and a series of unforeseen complications along the way.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on September 18, 2025 with seven episodes and was met with positive reviews upon release, with critics particularly highlighting Aryan Khan's direction, along with the show's story, screenplay and performances.

Also Read: One Year Of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Mona Singh recalls Aryan Khan’s directorial debut; says, “I knew that it was going to be a kick-ass show”

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