Test Subject V, a hybrid docu-feature presented by John Abraham, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 18. Created and produced by Kunal Avanti and directed by Sol Kohli, the film follows an average Indian man whose personal experiment with his own beliefs and habits grows into a wider reflection on curiosity and change.

Test Subject V OTT release: John Abraham’s docu-feature to stream on JioHotstar from July 18

The film begins with a protagonist comfortable in his routines and unquestioning of the world around him. What starts as a personal experiment soon turns into a coming-of-age story and a self-reckoning, as he confronts the values and assumptions that have shaped him for decades.

The project brings together members of the creative team behind documentaries including The Game Changers, Seaspiracy, Cowspiracy and What the Health. It also features Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

“When Test Subject V came to me, I connected with it immediately,” said John Abraham. “What stood out wasn’t just the message, but the way it was brought to life. It’s funny, entertaining and incredibly engaging, with animation, music and storytelling that felt uniquely crafted for Indian audiences. Beneath all of that is a simple message of hope and compassion, and I’m proud to be associated with it.”

“What began as a personal search for answers eventually became something much bigger,” said Kunal Avanti, creator and producer. “The film isn’t about certainty. It’s about curiosity. It’s about having the willingness to question what you’ve inherited, wherever that may lead.”

Test Subject V is created and produced by Kunal Avanti and directed by Sol Kohli, and is presented by John Abraham. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, and streams exclusively on JioHotstar from July 18, 2026.

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