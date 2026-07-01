Baba Nirala’s empire is opening its doors once more. According to Variety India, Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 4 is set to begin filming in mid-August 2026, reuniting director Prakash Jha with lead actor Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal for the next chapter of the hit crime drama. The story picks up from where the previous instalment left off.

Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 4; filming begins in August

A world built on power and deception

Created and directed by Jha, Ek Badnaam... Aashram premiered in 2020 and quickly established itself as one of India’s biggest streaming successes. Set in the world of a powerful self-styled godman whose spiritual empire masks a network of corruption, political influence and exploitation, the series became one of the defining titles of the country’s early streaming boom.

Its popularity has since led to multiple instalments, making it one of India’s longest-running original streaming dramas. The show also marked a significant turning point for Deol, whose portrayal of Baba Nirala introduced audiences to a darker, more morally complex screen persona. The role reshaped his career trajectory, paving the way for a string of high-profile projects across film and streaming, and remains regarded as one of his most acclaimed performances.

Unfinished business from season 3

The previous chapter, Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 3 Part 2, ended with several major conflicts unresolved, setting the stage for the next confrontation over Baba Nirala’s empire. Alongside Deol, Aaditi Pohankar continues as Pammi, a role that has remained central to the story, while Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami has grown into one of the show’s most unpredictable figures. The returning ensemble also includes Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Adhyayan Suman and Rajeev Siddhartha.

What lies ahead

While production is moving ahead, the long-term future of the franchise remains uncertain. It is not yet clear whether Baba Nirala’s story will conclude with this chapter or continue into further seasons.

With cameras set to roll in mid-August, Jha and his team are preparing to revisit one of Indian streaming’s most recognisable worlds. Whether this season finally brings Baba Nirala’s journey to a close, or leaves the door open for more, remains a question yet to be answered.

Also Read: Bobby Deol left impressed by Alia Bhatt’s action skills in Alpha: “She was so damn good at it”

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