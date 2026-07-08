The actor and performer added another milestone to her association with FIFA as she shared several special moments from the match on social media.

Nora Fatehi has added another chapter to her ongoing association with FIFA after serving as the Stadium Captain for the Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup match in Toronto. The actor and performer shared glimpses from the event on social media, where she also reflected on her growing involvement with football-related initiatives over the past few months.

Nora Fatehi becomes Stadium Captain at FIFA World Cup match in Toronto; interacts with FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Nora has been associated with several FIFA-related events during the ongoing tournament. Apart from featuring in the World Cup celebrations, she has also been linked to the tournament's music lineup through tracks such as ‘SIIR SIIR’. She has also released songs including ‘Champions’ and ‘Locked In’, which have formed part of her recent global music projects.

In another notable moment during the tournament, Nora recently interviewed FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The conversation focused on the organisation of the current edition of the FIFA World Cup and future plans for the global sporting event. Gianni Infantino also shared moments from the interaction on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)



Reacting to the meeting, Nora wrote in a joint post with the FIFA President, “It was a pleasure to have this sit down with you @gianni_infantino thank you for giving us a closer look on how it felt to plan the World Cup in 3 different countries for the first time, involving 48 counties for the first time and what the Road to 2030 looks like!”

The actor also posted photographs from the stadium after attending the Germany vs Ivory Coast fixture as Stadium Captain. Thanking adidas Originals for the invitation, she wrote, “Thank you @adidasoriginals for inviting me to represent as the Stadium Captain in Toronto for the Germany vs Ivory Coast World Cup match. Proud to be a friend of the brand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



Nora's latest appearance marks another international engagement in her career as she continues to participate in events spanning music, entertainment, and sports. Her association with the FIFA World Cup has included performances, music collaborations, and appearances at key tournament events.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi continues to balance her acting and music commitments while expanding her international collaborations. Her recent FIFA appearances have drawn attention on social media, with fans responding to her updates from the tournament and her interaction with one of football's most prominent administrators.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi says Indian fans supporting Morocco left her teary-eyed at FIFA World Cup: “They were cheering for Morocco and they hugged me”

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