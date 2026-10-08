The actress, who accused the veteran actor of harassment in 2018, says she is unsure how to respond and extends condolences to his family.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to the death of Nana Patekar; calls ‘evil dead’ and adds, “I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have”

Veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient Nana Patekar passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. Following the news, actress Tanushree Dutta has shared her first reaction in a video on social media, saying she is still working out how to respond.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to the death of Nana Patekar; calls ‘evil dead’ and adds, “I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have”

Dutta said, "Maine suna hai, I've heard the news. Today is my work day. I'm going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do lives, post content and now I'm worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in 'evil dead'. So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family."

Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unresponsive early in the morning and rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted CPR for roughly 45 minutes. He was declared dead at about 5:20 AM IST. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news shortly afterwards.

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As for Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta, they were linked by a controversy that became a flashpoint for India's #MeToo movement in 2018. Dutta alleged that during the shoot of a song for Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008, Patekar behaved inappropriately with her on set. Patekar and the filmmakers denied the allegations at the time.

After Dutta named Patekar and others in a 2018 interview, an FIR was registered at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station that October. Patekar maintained his innocence and stepped away from Housefull 4 amid the public pressure. In June 2019, Mumbai Police filed a B-Summary report citing no prima facie evidence to proceed, which Dutta challenged through a protest petition.

In March 2025, an Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court disposed of the case, citing the limitation period and insufficient corroborative evidence. Dutta has said she stands by her account.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Goa CM Pramod Sawant recalls actor’s plans to expand social work in state; says, “This is a huge loss for the entire nation”

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