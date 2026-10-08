Qazi Touqeer has been at the centre of growing discussions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, with several contestants questioning his actions while he has been dealing with health issues. Amid the ongoing tensions, former Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui has now extended his support to Qazi, suggesting that some housemates are targeting him because of the response he is receiving from viewers.

Bigg Boss 20: Munawar Faruqui supports Qazi Touqeer amid health crisis, takes dig at contestants’ “PR”; says, “They are so insecure”

Munawar took to social media and shared a story defending Qazi. He claimed that the contestants were aware of the support Qazi was receiving from the audience and were attempting to unite against him.

“Others are so jealous of love Qazi is getting from the audience. Its clear that they want to team up and pick something and go after him. They are so insecure they need to say ‘bahar meri audience’ ‘Bahar humare fans’ ‘hiphop community’ so many times so fans feels responsible,” Munawar wrote.

He further alleged that some contestants were relying heavily on their public image and fan bases while trying to target Qazi.

“Clear dikh raha hai, kuch log sirf PR ke ghode pe beth ke chand dekhna chahte hain...The Qazishow,” he added.

Qazi Touqeer’s health becomes a talking point

Qazi has reportedly been running a fever and feeling low on energy for several days inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His team has said that he was examined by a doctor in the medical room and continues to participate in the game whenever his health permits.

There has been speculation about Qazi possibly suffering from dengue and rumours about his exit from the show. However, his team has not confirmed dengue and has denied reports that he has left the Bigg Boss house. He continues to remain a contestant.

His health also became a source of tension among the housemates. Earlier in the season, Qazi had staged a mental health and withdrawal crisis as a prank. Because of that incident, some contestants later questioned whether his illness was genuine and suggested that he could be pretending to be unwell again.

Captain Uditi Singh had also pushed Qazi to complete his household duties despite him showing medical reports. Bigg Boss subsequently intervened and stated that Qazi was not fit to perform the assigned duties.

Qazi’s equation with his former friends

The situation also affected Qazi’s relationships inside the house. Uditi Singh, Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan were seen discussing him with other contestants, including Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan, while he was unwell.

Qazi was particularly affected by his equation with Arishfa, whom he had previously treated like a daughter figure. Her decision to distance herself from him reportedly left him emotional.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also came out in support of Qazi, stating that the house appeared to be targeting him while he was sick and alone. She singled out Mahhi Vij as the exception and questioned the behaviour of contestants who had previously been close to Qazi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey says Mahhi Vij changes equations based on “what works” for her

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