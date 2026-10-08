Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Goa CM Pramod Sawant recalls actor’s plans to expand social work in state; says, “This is a huge loss for the entire nation”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing him as a “very close friend” and recalling the actor’s efforts to work in the social sector in Goa.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Goa CM Pramod Sawant recalls actor’s plans to expand social work in state; says, “This is a huge loss for the entire nation”

Speaking about Nana’s death, Sawant said the actor would personally call him whenever he visited Goa and had met him several times at his official residence. The Chief Minister also revealed that they had recently discussed expanding Nana’s social work in the state.

“Whenever he visited Goa, he would call me personally. He had visited my official residence many times to meet me. He worked for farmers and others in the social sector through his foundation, and he wanted to expand his work in Goa as well. We had actually discussed this just a month ago,” Sawant said.

“It is very sad that this could not move forward, and he passed away in Goa. I am deeply saddened; I have lost a very close friend, and I share his family's grief,” he added.

‘This is a huge loss for the entire nation’

In a separate interaction with the media in Delhi, Sawant said Nana Patekar’s death was a loss not only for the film industry but also for Maharashtra and Goa.

“I am deeply saddened. This is a huge loss for the entire nation, as well as for Maharashtra and Goa. He was a wonderful artist and an excellent social worker. He was a close friend of mine, so this is a personal loss for me too,” the Goa CM said.

Remembering Nana’s contribution to Indian cinema, Sawant highlighted films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat, adding that audiences deeply admired the actor and his work.

“He made immense contributions to the film industry. Films ranging from Krantiveer to Natsamrat will always be remembered. People truly loved him and his work,” he said.

Sawant also confirmed that Nana’s mortal remains were at Goa Medical College and said the state administration was in touch with the actor’s family. He assured that the Goa government would extend full cooperation with the family regarding the transfer of the body, which was expected to be taken to Pune.

Nana Patekar’s final days in Goa

Nana Patekar was staying at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, at the time of his death. His last known public appearance was on October 4, 2026, when he attended the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International at Taj Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula.

At the event, Nana interacted with local artists, played the traditional shamel, also known as samel, and participated in a dekhni dance. He spoke in Marathi about theatre, purpose, his friendship with former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and mortality.

During the interaction, Nana spoke about the inevitability of death, saying that everyone has to go someday and that he did not know whether he would be there the following day.

His most recent release was Subedaar, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2026. He also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, released theatrically in February 2026, where he played Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief Ismail Khan opposite Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

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