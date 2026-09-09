Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, director-writer-producer Abhishek Pathak and writer Aamil Keeyan Khan attended the trailer launch of Drishyam The Conclusion in Goa. Ajay Devgn clarified that the film is different from the Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 (2026).

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: Ajay Devgn confesses, “DYING for Mohanlal to see it”; also explains why it’s the final part: “Iske oopar jaane ka attempt bhi nahin karna chahiye”

Ajay Devgn said, "After Drishyam 2 (2022), we were not sure whether the third part will be made. It's a challenge to crack the script. You need to be within the zone while adding the twists and turns. Moreover, it's not easy to begin the story from where the second part ended and yet keep it intriguing and interesting. I think it's nearly impossible."

Ajay Devgn continued, "But Abhishek came with a thought. We all liked it. Then, he worked on it for 2 1/2 years and he worked very hard. Finally, he came out with a script which he had cracked brilliantly."

He also said, "We also believed that this should be the conclusion because I think iske oopar jaane ka attempt bhi nahin karna chahiye. If you leave it on the top, that's the best thing. So, the way he worked the script out, the way he shaped up the film. He had grown with Drishyam 2 and with Drishyam The Conclusion, he has grown really more. Hence we should leave it here."

Ajay Devgn continued, "Also, it's a challenge for us. The second part, was in a way inspired from the original Drishyam 2. But ours has a completely different script while the Malayalam Drishyam 3 is completely different. It's not like we made few changes in their script. It's completely different. I want Lal sir to see the film. Ek unka bhi approval mil jaaye and I hope they love it. I am dying for them to see it!"

Drishyam The Conclusion releases in cinemas on October 2.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out: Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj take on Ajay Devgn in final chapter

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