In between stops on his Aura Tour across Europe, Diljit Dosanjh checked into a spectacular Airbnb overlooking Lake Como. But between the lake views and some downtime in Italy, he had a surprise for fans too.

Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Lake Como Airbnb where he shot his latest EP ‘I’m an Artist Bro’

Perched above Lake Como and surrounded by 13,000 sqm of private grounds, Villa Jolanda, available to book on Airbnb is a four-storey villa with panoramic terraces overlooking the water, a private heated pool, botanical greenhouse and grotto. It's the kind of setting that feels a world away from packed arenas and life on tour. Diljit gave fans a glimpse into his stay through a series of pictures on Instagram, sharing moments from Lake Como and inside the sprawling Italian villa he called home during the trip.

Inside, nearly 600 sqm of living space is spread across three separate sleeping wings, with room for up to 17 guests. The layout balances expansive shared spaces with plenty of privacy, while the terraces bring the Lake Como views into almost every part of the stay. Original floors, period furnishings, and carefully preserved architectural details create a genuinely historic atmosphere throughout your stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

For fans, the posts offered more than a glimpse of Diljit's time away from the stage. They also offered a peek inside the Airbnb that quietly found its way into the story of I'm an Artist Bro.

From packed stages across Europe to an unexpected EP drop from the shores of Lake Como, Diljit certainly knows how to make the most of a stop between shows.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh breaks into Bhangra on Berlin streets ahead of European tour

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