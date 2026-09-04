Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on ‘Samjho Na’ and shared a few memorable moments from the shoot. The actor also spoke about his musical association with singer Jubin Nautiyal and recalled a funny incident involving his co-star Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sidharth Malhotra calls Jubin Nautiyal his “Lucky charm”; Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘Samjho Na’ felt “Really special”

Sidharth Malhotra said, “It was wonderful to see the love and excitement for our film and the song. Shooting ‘Samjho Na’ was such a fun and memorable experience. Jubin has truly been my lucky charm; he has given me so many special songs filled with love, and I feel like he is my voice. While shooting, there was a fun moment when I was carrying Tamannaah during one of the romantic sequences. Luckily, her balance is really good because we were both almost about to fall, which had us laughing. It was amazing to finally share the song with the audience and see their reaction.”

Tamannaah Bhatia also reflected on her experience of being part of the song and working on the romantic track. Tamannaah Bhatia said, “It felt really special to launch ‘Samjho Na’ in front of such an amazing live audience. The entire experience was filled with a lot of fun and excitement. Seeing the audience’s love and energy for the song after its launch made all those moments even more memorable.”

Jubin Nautiyal, meanwhile, spoke about his collaboration with Sidharth and explained why the song holds a special place for him. Jubin Nautiyal said, “‘Samjho Na’ is a very special track for me. I have always loved singing for Sidharth, and there is something special about seeing him bring my songs to life. Whenever he is a part of one of my songs, it makes the experience feel even bigger and more special. It was wonderful to finally celebrate the song with the live audience and see their love for it.”

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, the film features Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

‘Samjho Na’ is now available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and across digital platforms.

Also Read : The Vvaan song ‘Samjho Na’ out: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia share romantic chemistry in first on-screen pairing

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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