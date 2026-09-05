Taapsee Pannu’s dedication to the action sequences in Gandhari has received special appreciation from action director Brahim Chab, who recently praised the actress for her commitment and hard work during the shoot.

Gandhari action director Brahim Chab praises Taapsee Pannu: “She never gave up during the shoot”

Brahim praised Taapsee for her dedication and involvement throughout the process: “Taapsee is an amazing actress and also a great human being. She works hard, and we had a very limited amount of time, but she never gave up during the shoot and constantly pushed herself to perform her own actions. Most actors leave and show up only during the shoot. She was staying on set during rehearsals and participating through the whole process from rehearsal to shoot. Loved working with her and would do it all over again”

Brahim’s words offer a glimpse into the effort that went behind Taapsee’s action in Gandhari. The actress remained involved through rehearsals and the shoot, while constantly pushing herself to perform her own action sequences.

His praise also adds another layer to the appreciation Taapsee has been receiving for her performance in the film. Her action sequences required both physical commitment and emotional intensity, and the behind-the-scenes account highlights just how much work went into getting them right.

For Taapsee, the appreciation from the person who directed her action is particularly telling, as it reflects not just what audiences see on screen but the dedication that went into creating those moments.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Dhillon reveals why she named Taapsee Pannu starrer Gandhari; says, “I wanted to reimagine Gandhari and give her more agency”

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