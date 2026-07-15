The lyricist recalls writing the soulful track between film shoots in Goa before it became one of the emotional highlights of Rajkumar Hirani's streaming debut.

Lyricist, singer, actor and composer Swanand Kirkire has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about the making of ‘Maafi’, one of the standout songs from Rajkumar Hirani's debut streaming series Pritam and Pedro. The retro-inspired track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Shantanu Moitra, has been receiving appreciation from listeners for its emotional appeal and nostalgic sound.

Swanand Kirkire reveals Rajkumar Hirani approved ‘Maafi’ over WhatsApp for Pritam and Pedro: “His response came almost instantly”

In a recent interaction, Swanand revealed that the song came together under unusual circumstances. While shooting for another project in Goa, he continued working on the lyrics during breaks, writing them on his phone and sending them to filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani via WhatsApp. According to the lyricist, the filmmaker immediately connected with the words, allowing the song to move swiftly into production.

Recalling the creative process, Swanand Kirkire said, "Some songs arrive after months of planning, and some simply find their own way to you. ‘Maafi’ was one of those rare songs. I was shooting in Goa for another project and my days were packed from morning till night. But Raju sir had shared the situation with me, and the emotion stayed with me throughout the schedule.”

He went on to add, “Every time there was a small break between shots, while travelling to the location, sitting in the vanity van or waiting for the next setup, I would open WhatsApp and keep writing lines as they came to me. I wasn't sitting with a notebook or in a studio, I was literally writing the song on my phone, one thought at a time. As soon as I felt a section was ready, I would send it to Raju sir. What amazed me was how quickly he connected with it. His response came almost instantly, saying that this was exactly the emotion he was looking for.”

“Within no time, the lyrics were locked, Shantanu Moitra had woven his beautiful melody around them, and Shreya Ghoshal elevated every word with her magical voice. Looking back, it's funny that a song written between hectic shoots and typed out on WhatsApp has now become one of my most memorable collaborations. It reminds me that inspiration doesn't wait for the perfect place or perfect time - it simply asks you to listen,” he concluded.

Interestingly, while Pritam and Pedro explores the misuse of the internet and modern technology, Swanand's experience reflects how the same technology played a constructive role in the creative process, helping the team collaborate despite busy schedules.

‘Maafi’ is picturised on Mona Singh, who plays a key role in the series, and adds emotional depth to the narrative. The song also reunites Swanand Kirkire, Rajkumar Hirani and Shantanu Moitra, a trio that has collaborated on several acclaimed projects over the years.

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro marks the filmmaker's much-awaited entry into the long-format streaming space. The series also introduces Vir Hirani in his acting debut and features an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey and Mona Singh.

Also Read: Swanand Kirkire reunites with Rajkumar Hirani for his debut series Pritam And Pedro; pens a retro melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Shantanu Moitra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.