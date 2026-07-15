Jennifer Winget is reportedly preparing to embark on a new phase in her personal life. According to recent reports, the popular television star is set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom on July 16. While there has been no official confirmation from either Jennifer or William, reports suggest that the couple has been making arrangements for the special occasion over the past few months.

Jennifer Winget set to marry William Ishmael in an intimate UK wedding on July 16

As per a report by Bombay Times, the wedding is expected to be a private white wedding attended only by close family members and a small circle of friends. Jennifer is also reportedly set to wear a custom-designed white bridal gown created by designer Karleo for the ceremony.

Jennifer and William have maintained a low profile throughout their relationship and have largely stayed away from the public spotlight. Earlier reports claimed that William proposed to the actor during a vacation, after which the couple began planning their wedding. Sources also suggest that Jennifer has been personally involved in various aspects of the preparations, including finalising vendors and organising the celebrations. Meanwhile, a photograph of Jennifer and William has been widely circulated across social media, further fuelling speculation about their reported wedding.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working on the television show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in 2012 before parting ways in 2014. Speaking about the separation in later interviews, Jennifer had described it as a matter of timing, saying they may not have been ready for marriage at that point in their lives.

Over the years, Jennifer Winget has established herself as one of Indian television's most recognised actors with performances in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Code M, and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She will also be seen in an upcoming Netflix mystery thriller alongside Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin. At present, however, neither Jennifer Winget nor William Ishmael has officially responded to the wedding reports.

Also Read : Jennifer Winget to tie the knot with William Ishmael in late 2026? Here’s what we know

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