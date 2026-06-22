Lyricist and writer Swanand Kirkire is set to reunite with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the upcoming cybercrime chase series Pritam And Pedro, for which he has penned a retro-inspired song composed by Shantanu Moitra and sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Swanand Kirkire reunites with Rajkumar Hirani for his debut series Pritam And Pedro; pens a retro melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Shantanu Moitra

The pairing marks another chapter in Kirkire and Hirani’s long-standing creative partnership, which was previously seen in films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dunki. The retro track is picturised on actor Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the series.

“Every time I collaborate with Raju sir, it feels less like a professional assignment and more like returning to a creative home. We have shared a journey that spans some of the most important films of my life, and what I cherish most about working with him is that he always approaches storytelling with honesty, warmth, and tremendous emotional intelligence. Whether it was Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, or more recently Dunki, the process has always been deeply enriching because the stories are rooted in humanity,” said Kirkire.

“When he spoke to me about Pritam And Pedro, I was instantly intrigued because it exists in a very contemporary world driven by technology, cybercrime, and modern anxieties. Yet within that world, there was space for a song that could evoke nostalgia and timeless emotions. That contrast excited me immensely. The challenge was to write something that felt like it belonged to a classic era while still serving the emotional journey of today’s audience,” he added.

“Retro songs have a certain innocence and lyrical simplicity that we don’t often see anymore. They relied heavily on imagery, romance, longing, and melody rather than spectacle. While writing this song, I found myself revisiting that sensibility. I wanted the lyrics to carry the fragrance of old Hindi cinema without becoming an imitation of it. The goal was to create something familiar yet fresh,” he said.

“Having Shantanu Moitra compose the music elevated the experience further because he instinctively understands melody-driven storytelling. He has an incredible ability to create music that feels timeless. And then, of course, there is Shreya Ghoshal. She is one of those rare voices that can effortlessly travel across generations. The moment she sang the song, it felt complete. She brought grace, emotion, and authenticity that only she can bring,” he concluded.

Pritam And Pedro is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, with a story and screenplay by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Suyash Trivedi. The series is directed by Avinash Arun, known for Three of Us, Killa, and Paatal Lok. The cast includes Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, and also marks the acting debut of Vir Hirani, son of Rajkumar Hirani.

Also Read: Swanand Kirkire and Sneha Khanwalkar set to perform in https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/swanand-kirkire-and-sneha-khanwalkar-set-to-perform-in-london-at-serendipity-arts-festival/London at Serendipity Arts Festival

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