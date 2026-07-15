Actor Pooja Hegde has shared fond memories of working with Bobby Deol on Housefull 4, describing her co-star as someone with an infectious energy and a relaxed approach to life. She also revealed the valuable lessons she picked up from him about fitness, confidence and self-care.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Pooja Hegde calls Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol “a full vibe”; recalls his Rs 100 vest style mantra

Speaking exclusively to RJ Archana at the BH Style Icon Awards 2026, Pooja said Bobby's personality left a lasting impression on her during the shoot. She said, "I love Bobby. I think he's a full vibe."

'He doesn't take things too seriously'

Pooja said one of the biggest takeaways from working with Bobby was learning to stay calm and not overthink everything: "What I learnt from him is that he doesn't take things too seriously."

Recalling the Housefull 4 shoot, she added that Bobby's relaxed attitude made him enjoyable to work with: "When we were shooting Housefull, I remember how relaxed he was. That was just his energy."

At the same time, she pointed out that despite his easy-going nature, Bobby remains highly disciplined when it comes to his fitness: "He's a proper gym guy. He never takes his body for granted."

Bobby Deol's advice on confidence and style

Pooja also remembered a humorous piece of advice Bobby shared with her about dressing well. According to her, the actor said that when someone is physically fit, even the simplest outfit can look stylish: "He just told me that if your body is really good, even something that costs Rs 100 will look good on your body."

She laughed as she recalled Bobby using himself as an example: "I remember he was wearing a ganji and he said, 'See, this is just Rs 100, but it's looking so good on me.'"

Pooja admitted she agreed with his observation: "I agree. It was looking good."

Pooja and Bobby shared screen space in Housefull 4, the 2019 comedy directed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Pooja Hegde recalls Ranveer Singh urging her to give her “best in ads”; reveals why she calls him ‘Pammi Aunty’

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