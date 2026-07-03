More than a decade after Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan ended their marriage, rumours surrounding their divorce settlement continue to resurface online. One of the most widely circulated claims has been that Sussanne sought Rs 400 crore in alimony, with reports even suggesting that Hrithik agreed to pay Rs 380 crore as part of the settlement. While the actor had strongly denied these reports at the time, Sussanne's sister, Farah Khan Ali, has now once again dismissed the speculation.

“Sussanne Khan took no alimony from Hrithik Roshan,” says sister Farah Khan Ali, refuting Rs 400 crore rumours

In a recent conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Farah stated that Sussanne did not accept any alimony from Hrithik Roshan and described the long-standing claims as completely false.

Recalling the period following the couple's separation, Farah said, "Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions that people had about their personal lives, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable."

She then addressed the viral reports claiming Sussanne had received Rs 400 crore as part of the divorce settlement. "One thing I want to say on record is that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything," Farah said.

Explaining why she believes the rumours hold no truth, Farah pointed to the cordial relationship Sussanne continues to share with Hrithik Roshan and his family even after their divorce. "We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So, my sister did not take anything. That's why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex-in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her," she added.

Farah also defended her sister against online criticism and rejected allegations that Sussanne was motivated by money. "I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani (reputed) family. She is elegant, and Hrithik is also a wonderful man. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad," she said.

Farah further revealed that she had repeatedly encouraged Sussanne to publicly deny the rumours. However, according to her, Sussanne chose not to respond because she did not believe she needed to justify herself to strangers.

"I told her, 'Why don't you deny all this?' She said, 'I don't care what people think of me, Farah'. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me," Farah shared.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation in December 2013 and officially divorced in November 2014. Despite ending their marriage, the two have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their sons. They are frequently seen together at family gatherings and vacations, often accompanied by their respective partners, actor Saba Azad and actor Arslan Goni.

Also Read: Farah Khan Ali drops moments from Christmas bash hosted by Sussanne Khan and it is all about love and memories

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