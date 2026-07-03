Filmmaker Aditya Datt is reuniting with actor Emraan Hashmi and composer Himesh Reshammiya after two decades, and he has revealed that the first song of their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 will outshine the musical legacy of Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

Aditya Datt hypes Emraan Hashmi-Himesh Reshammiya reunion in Gunmaster G9; says, “Bigger than Aashiq Banaya Aapne”

A bigger opening track

Speaking exclusively to Variety India, Datt said, “The first song is going to be bigger than Aashiq Banaya Aapne. I don’t want to reveal much about the mood of the track. But its music is soulful and stirring. In fact, all the songs in the film will reflect the signature musical identity that has defined our previous collaborations.”

Why action needed emotional weight

Explaining why Gunmaaster G9 was designed to be more than a high-octane action entertainer, Datt said, “Emraan’s as well as my films have very good music. So, this film couldn’t be a mindless action film. I was clear about that. I believe that action only makes sense when the emotion behind it is strong. The intent to perform action should be right. There should be an answer to the main guy beating up 10 people on the screen. Otherwise, it is only a gimmicky piece. Our collaboration after 20 years had to be a musical action drama.”

A filmography built on music and action

Datt made his directorial debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne and has since helmed Dil Diya Hai (2006), Table No. 21 (2013), Commando 3 (2019) and Crakk: Jeetegaa...Toh Jiyegaa (2024).

Though the release date for Gunmaaster G9 is yet to be announced, filming is reportedly already 90 percent complete. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles, marking one of Datt and Hashmi’s most anticipated reunions in years.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi opens up on shedding his ‘serial kisser’ tag and reinventing himself: “I juiced it to the hilt”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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