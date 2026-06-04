Producer and entrepreneur Ektaa Kapoor has announced her association with Ekatra Jewels, a contemporary luxury jewellery brand that aims to cater to a new generation of consumers. The venture marks a new entrepreneurial chapter for Kapoor, who has built a career creating some of the most popular stories in Indian television and digital entertainment.

Ektaa Kapoor joins Sussanne Khan’s Ekatra Jewels as investor and partner: “It’s about celebrating self-expression”

The collaboration also brings together Ektaa Kapoor and interior designer Sussanne Khan, longtime friends who are now working together on a brand positioned around modern luxury, individuality, and self-expression.

Speaking about the association, Ektaa said the venture aligns closely with themes she has explored throughout her creative career. “I’ve spent years creating stories about women who shape their own journeys and define success on their own terms, and Ekatra is a natural extension of that belief. What excites me most is the opportunity to build something contemporary and meaningful for the way women live and express themselves today,” she said.

Kapoor also reflected on her long-standing friendship with Sussanne Khan and how that relationship contributed to the collaboration. “Sussanne and I have shared a friendship built on mutual admiration and respect for many years, so collaborating through Ekatra felt incredibly organic. We both believe in creating brands that reflect the aspirations, individuality, and confidence of modern women,” she said.

The producer further spoke about changing perceptions of luxury and the need for brands to evolve alongside consumers. “Every generation gets to redefine luxury, and Ekatra is our way of creating a brand that resonates with the values, aspirations, and choices of modern women. More than jewellery, it’s about celebrating self-expression and the stories we carry with us,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

According to the company, Ekatra recently unveiled a new collection developed in collaboration with Sussanne Khan. The collection focuses on contemporary design and aims to blend innovation with modern aesthetics.

The launch comes at a time when luxury brands are increasingly seeking to connect with younger consumers through personalised experiences and products that reflect individual identity. Ekatra positions itself within this evolving landscape by focusing on design-led offerings and contemporary styling.

For Kapoor, whose career has largely revolved around storytelling, the move represents an expansion into a different creative space. While entertainment remains her primary domain, her association with Ekatra reflects an interest in building lifestyle brands that connect with changing consumer preferences.

As the brand begins its journey, its founders say the focus will remain on creating products that combine design, innovation, and personal expression for today’s women.

Also Read: 25 Years of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar Kapoor recalls film’s TERRIFIC box office run: “If Lagaan and Gadar had not released 3 weeks later, our film would have done better”; opens up on Ekta Kapoor’s support: “Many industry people were OFFENDED seeing her promote her brother’s film on her shows”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.