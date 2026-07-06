The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has sparked excitement among fans, with many eager to see Yash in his next big-screen outing following the success of the KGF franchise. While the teaser has generated considerable buzz, actor Huma Qureshi has now spoken about the film, expressing confidence that it will surpass expectations and urging audiences to wait before forming opinions.

Huma Qureshi DEFENDS Toxic, backs Yash and Geetu Mohandas amid criticism: “It will leave everyone shaken”

During an interaction at The Lallantop podcast, Huma was asked about the much-anticipated gangster action drama during an audience Q&A session. Responding to the question, the actor said viewers have not yet seen what the film has to offer.

Huma Qureshi asks fans to wait for Toxic

Speaking about the project, Huma said, "I feel like people have seen nothing like Toxic here ever before. So, just wait. All the lead actresses that are there in the film, have performed really well. I am not just talking about myself, I am talking about everyone."

She also spoke about working with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, revealing that one of the biggest reasons she accepted the project was the opportunity to collaborate with a female director known for her acclaimed body of work.

"If you are aware about Geetu Mohandas' work, she is actually an art-house Malayali filmmaker. If you have seen her films before, they all are just amazing. She has also received international acclaim for her movies. So, when she offered this film to me, I was excited about the possibility of a female filmmaker," Huma shared.

Huma praises Geetu Mohandas and Yash's collaboration

Huma went on to discuss the challenges faced by women directors in mainstream cinema. According to her, Geetu Mohandas has managed to navigate those challenges while leading a large-scale commercial film headlined by a major star like Yash.

"It is very difficult to work in this industry, especially in the commercial world, because a lot of actors mostly don't like taking orders from a female director. The fact that Geetu Mohandas is directing such a big film, casting a superstar like Yash, they have a very healthy collaboration," she said.

Expressing confidence in the final product, Huma added, "This film that they have made, it will leave everyone shaken. And if such big actresses are working in it, then there must be something huge happening, right? Just keep some patience, and you'll see."

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26 this year.

Also Read: Yash gives shoutout to Toxic co-star Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do: “Proud doesn’t even cover it”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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