The reboot marks the return of Sudesh Berry as the famous Inspector Bharat while also featuring Jigyasa Singh in a key role.

Sri Adhikari Brothers and Prasar Bharati are set to revive the iconic crime thriller Suraag with Suraag 2.0. The makers have now unveiled the first look of the reboot, with the series slated to premiere soon on DD National. The revival brings together Sri Adhikari Brothers and Doordarshan once again, marking a return to the platform that played an important role in the production house's early journey in Indian television.

Suraag 2.0 First Look out: Sudesh Berry joins hands with Sai Ketan Rao in Sri Adhikari Brothers and Doordarshan crime thriller reboot

Originally aired on DD National, Suraag became one of the memorable crime series of its time, with Sudesh Berry playing the central role of Inspector Bharat. The show followed a one-case-per-episode format, with each instalment focusing on an investigation and its eventual resolution. Its crime-driven storytelling and investigative format helped it establish a strong recall among television audiences.

Suraag 2.0 retains Sudesh Berry in the lead role while also introducing Sai Ketan Rao and Jigyasa Singh to the reboot. The new series is expected to retain the essence of the original while adopting a contemporary approach to storytelling and presentation.

The collaboration is also significant for Sri Adhikari Brothers as it marks a reunion with Doordarshan. The production house and the public broadcaster have been associated with several programmes that became part of Indian television's popular culture, particularly during the medium's formative years.

Commenting on the revival, Sri Adhikari Brothers MD Kailasnath Adhikari said, "Our reunion also comes at a time when audiences are increasingly rediscovering iconic Indian television shows, making Suraag 2.0 a perfect meeting point between nostalgia and contemporary entertainment. We are proud of our legendary association with Prasar Bharati and we shall always strive to bring the best entertainment to our audiences."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAI KETAN RAO (@saiketanrao)



Director and creator Ravi Adhikari also spoke about the creative approach behind the reboot. He said, "Suraag 2.0 is not just a revival; it is our attempt to bring the spirit of the original to a new generation. We're retaining what made Suraag special while giving it a contemporary storytelling language and treatment."

With Suraag 2.0, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Prasar Bharati are looking to combine the nostalgia associated with the original series with a modern crime-drama format. The show will air on DD National, with its premiere date expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Adhikari to REVIVE iconic shows Commander, Yes Boss, Suraag; plans Shrimaan Shrimati reboot using AI featuring late Jatin Kanakia and Reema Lagoo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.