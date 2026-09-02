The actor also opened up about reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 18 years and working with director Priyadarshan.

Saif Ali Khan hosts first Instagram Live session ahead of Haiwaan premiere; reveals why he thought his character was ‘really cool’

Saif Ali Khan recently interacted with fans during his first-ever Instagram Live session, joining through his official fan account. The actor, who does not have an official Instagram account, took time out from the promotions of his upcoming film Haiwaan to answer questions about the project and his experience of working on the crime thriller.

Saif Ali Khan hosts first Instagram Live session ahead of Haiwaan premiere; reveals why he thought his character was ‘really cool’

During the interaction, Saif was asked what prompted him to come on board the film. The actor revealed that the opportunity to collaborate with director Priyadarshan and the uniqueness of his character were among the key reasons behind his decision. In Haiwaan, Saif plays a visually impaired character who is also capable of taking on action sequences.

"The role and working with Priyan sir. Having this kind of blind character, that does action. Can you imagine? Can you imagine like a visually impaired person who has special abilities and can fight and do all kinds of things? So I thought that was really cool," he said.

The film also marks the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 18 years. The actors were previously seen together in Tashan, which released in 2008. Their return to the screen together has become one of the talking points surrounding Haiwaan.

Speaking about the film and his experience of working with Akshay once again, Saif said he is looking forward to the thriller's release. "I'm very much looking forward to. it's nice thriller. (I) got to work with Akshay (and I am) playing a blind character. So it was challenging and lots of fun," he said.

Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan and is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film is a remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

The upcoming Hindi adaptation features an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. The film is expected to blend crime, suspense and action, with Saif's visually impaired character forming an important part of the narrative.

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11. The film also marks the final screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan recalls his initial doubts about working with Haiwaan director Priyadarshan: “I didn’t know if I’d fit into his world”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.