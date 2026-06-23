As the iconic action drama Ghayal completed 36 years since its release, actor Sunny Deol took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who played a crucial role in bringing the film to life. The 1990 blockbuster remains one of the most celebrated films in Sunny’s career and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra as Ghayal completes 36 years: “Papa’s belief and Rajkumar Santoshi’s writing made Ghayal possible”

Marking the milestone on social media, Sunny shared a video featuring some of the film’s most memorable moments and reflected on the journey behind the making of Ghayal. Remembering the faith that fueled the project, he wrote, “Papa’s belief and Raj’s writing made Ghayal possible. Your love made it immortal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Dharmendra, Ghayal told the story of Ajay Mehra’s relentless fight for justice after tragedy strikes his family. Sunny’s powerful performance as Ajay earned widespread acclaim and established him as one of Hindi cinema’s leading action stars. The film also featured Meenakshi Seshadri as Varsha Bharti, while Amrish Puri’s portrayal of the formidable Balwant Rai became one of Bollywood’s most memorable antagonistic performances. The ensemble cast also included Raj Babbar, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Moushumi Chatterjee.

Over the years, Ghayal has remained a landmark film in Indian cinema. The movie was both a commercial and critical success, earning several accolades, while Sunny Deol received a National Film Award (Special Jury Award) for his performance.

Meanwhile, Sunny is gearing up for his upcoming film Batwara 1947, once again collaborating with director Rajkumar Santoshi. Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, the film explores themes of courage, displacement, and survival and is slated for release on August 14, 2026.

Thirty-six years after its release, Ghayal continues to resonate with audiences, and Sunny’s tribute serves as a reminder of the film’s enduring legacy and the contribution of Dharmendra, whose belief helped transform the project into a cinematic classic.

Also Read : Karan Deol calls Sunny Deol “my first hero” on Father’s Day 2026 note; shares glimpses from Batwara 1947 ahead of release

More Pages: Ghayal Box Office Collection

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