After creating a strong impact with its gripping motion poster, Batwara 1947 has now unveiled a compelling series of character posters that reflect courage, innocence, resilience, and unwavering determination. Presented by Aamir Khan Productions, the film promises a deeply emotional story of sacrifice, hope, and the indomitable human spirit.

Karan Deol calls Sunny Deol “my first hero” on Father’s Day 2026 note; shares glimpses from Batwara 1947 ahead of release

As excitement for the film continues to build, Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, who will be sharing screen space with his father for the first time in Batwara 1947, penned a heartfelt note on Father's Day.

Taking to social media, Karan Deol shared some adorable stills from the film and expressed his love and admiration for his father, Sunny Deol. While the duo is set to share screen space in Batwara 1947, Karan conveyed his immense affection and respect for his father through an emotional message. He also shared the caption: "There are moments that feel destined. Telling Papa once on his set about my dream of acting with him was one of them. And to be able to share the screen with him today, while watching him up close, makes this Father's Day truly special. On 14th Aug 2026 is the moment that dream comes true and I get to share the silver screen with my Papa in Batwara 1947 and it is a feeling I will never be able to put fully into words and it's one that I'll cherish for life."

He further added, "I've seen him as a son, a brother, a father, an actor, and a legend loved by millions. But standing beside him on set reminded me that his greatest role is simply being himself; honest, humble, strong, and deeply committed in everything he does. Happy Father's Day Papa - my biggest teacher, my strongest support, and my first hero. Feeling incredibly grateful to live this moment with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, BATWARA 1947 marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Adding to its grandeur, the music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. BATWARA 1947 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release, this Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Also Read: SCOOP: Batwara’s special promo, featuring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol, expected to be unveiled on Father’s Day

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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