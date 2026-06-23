Kunal Kemmu and team unveil first promo of Alliance; Prime Video’s new reality show puts real-life relationships to the test

Prime Video and Banijay Asia have unveiled the first promo of their upcoming reality series Alliance, offering audiences a glimpse into a format that combines social strategy, competition, and interpersonal dynamics. Hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, the show is set to premiere on June 26 and will feature 16 celebrity contestants competing in a game where relationships play a central role.

Kunal Kemmu and team unveil first promo of Alliance; Prime Video’s new reality show puts real-life relationships to the test

According to the makers, Alliance is built around the concept of contestants entering the competition alongside someone with whom they share a real-life connection. These existing bonds could stem from friendship, family ties, professional associations, or long-standing personal relationships. However, the show’s format is designed to test and challenge these connections as the competition progresses.

The newly released promo introduces viewers to the show's central premise. While contestants begin the game in pairs, the format suggests that alliances may not remain intact for long. As the game unfolds, participants will be required to navigate changing circumstances, strategic decisions, and shifting dynamics that could impact their standing in the competition.

Unlike conventional reality shows that focus primarily on physical tasks or talent-based challenges, Alliance aims to place equal emphasis on social gameplay and decision-making. The makers have indicated that contestants will face situations requiring them to balance loyalty, strategy, and survival within the game.

An additional element highlighted in the promo is the presence of a governing force referred to as ‘The System’, which is expected to influence the direction of the competition through twists, challenges, and unexpected developments. The format will also introduce frequent changes to the contestant lineup, with two eliminations and two new entries scheduled each week. This structure is intended to keep the gameplay dynamic and prevent participants from becoming too comfortable in their positions.

Alongside the promo launch, the makers also announced the contestant lineup. The participants include Ravi Kishan and Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh and Armaan Khera, Payal Dhare (Gaming) and Sabby Suri, as well as Delbar Arya and Dollyy Javved.

Sharing the promo on social media, the makers wrote, “Yahaan Alliance banti hai, tootne ke liye! #AllianceOnPrime, New Show, Daily from 26th June at 12 Noon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banijay Asia (@banijayasia)



Produced by Banijay Asia, Alliance will stream exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled to drop daily at 12 PM starting June 26. With its focus on strategy, relationships, and evolving game dynamics, the series seeks to offer viewers a different take on the reality competition format.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu makes reality show hosting debut as Prime Video unveils Alliance; daily reality series to premiere globally on June 26

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